"Entered the World Cup as if he had played 350 games" - Emi Martinez hails Chelsea star for amazing impact at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Emiliano Martinez has hailed Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez for the maturity he showed for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 21-year-old played in all of his team's seven games in Qatar and scored an important goal in the 2-0 group-stage win against Mexico. He entered the showpiece event having represented his national team just thrice at the senior level.

However, Fernandez looked comfortable in the center of the park and was a calming presence in his team's midfield. He put in a shift on both ends of the pitch throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup and ended the tournament with the 'Best Young Player' award.

Speaking in an interview with TyC Sports, Martinez complimented Fernandez and said (h/t @AlbicelesteTalk):

"Enzo is a caradura [a man who doesn’t have a nerve]. He played a friendly and entered the World Cup as if he had played 350 games."

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Dibu Martínez: “Enzo is a caradura [a man who doesn’t have a nerve]. He played a friendly and entered the World Cup as if he had played 350 games.” @TyCSports 🗣️ Dibu Martínez: “Enzo is a caradura [a man who doesn’t have a nerve]. He played a friendly and entered the World Cup as if he had played 350 games.” @TyCSports 🗣️🇦🇷 https://t.co/HGHelIuTnV

Fernandez joined SL Benfica from River Plate just last summer and made a big impression in the Primeira Liga. He registered one goal and five assists in 17 league games for the Eagles, which certainly left an impression on Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni.

But it was his displays in Qatar that really grabbed the headlines and pushed Chelsea to pay a British-record fee of £105 million to sign him in January. He has had a mixed start to life in west London under manager Graham Potter.

He has featured in five games across competitions for his new club but is yet to taste victory in Chelsea colors.

What Lionel Messi said about Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina's Enzo Fernandez earned compliments for his performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup from fans and rivals alike.

Ataque Futbolero @AtaqueFutbolero Esta LOCURA de Enzo Fernández contra Mexico, candidata a mejor gol del Mundial, junto a otros 9.



A reventar la web de FIFA. Lo votan acá:



Esta LOCURA de Enzo Fernández contra Mexico, candidata a mejor gol del Mundial, junto a otros 9.A reventar la web de FIFA. Lo votan acá: play.fifa.com/gott/ 🇦🇷 Esta LOCURA de Enzo Fernández contra Mexico, candidata a mejor gol del Mundial, junto a otros 9.A reventar la web de FIFA. Lo votan acá: play.fifa.com/gott/. ❤️https://t.co/vyQswEdGiY

But probably none of them would have compared to being praised by Lionel Messi. The Argentina icon is widely regarded by many as the best player in the history of the sport.

He was in sparkling form at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring seven goals in as many games and winning the Golden Ball. But none of this would have been possible had Argentina lost to Mexico.

They lost 2-1 to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in their group-stage opener and risked elimination if they lost to Mexico. Messi scored the opening goal of the game in the 64th minute before Fernandez sealed the 2-0 scoreline three minutes from time.

Speaking after the game, an elated Messi praised the current Chelsea midfielder and said (h/t GOAL):

"I know Enzo very well, here from the national team and I also played against him in the Champions League. He deserves it, because he’s a spectacular kid and a very important player for us."

Poll : 0 votes