Enzo Fernandez appears to drop Chelsea selection hint on Instagram ahead of Liverpool clash 

Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez appears to have dropped a hint about a potential team news for Chelsea against Liverpool, scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 4.

This comes in the wake of the shocking dismissal of former head coach Graham Potter over the weekend, with Bruno Saltor now in charge of the Blues in an interim capacity.

Chelsea will be hoping to bounce back from the disappointing 2:0 defeat suffered at the hands of Aston Villa over the weekend when they welcome Liverpool to Stamford Bridge.

However, a major concern for the Blues will be the fact that they will have a relatively inexperienced manager in Saltor to lead the team.

The Spanish tactician will take charge of his first game as a football manager. He revealed that while he has been in coaching for the past four years, the game against Liverpool will be his first and he is looking forward to it.

"I've been coaching for four years and under Graham, he's been the manager and always had the last word," he said in his pre-match press conference duties yesterday (April 3).

He continued:

"It's quite clear that's not going to be the case. Tomorrow is going to be the first time [selecting a starting XI]. I feel good, it's my duty, it's a responsibility and I'm in a really important club and I want to try my best."

It will also be interesting to see how Bruno Saltor lines up his Chelsea side to face Liverpool. He could possibly repeat the Blues' set-up against Aston Villa or make a couple of changes to the team that lost over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Enzo Fernandez has indicated that he could be in the starting XI against Liverpool, going by a recent post on his social media page.

The Chelsea club-record signing did post a hype graphic on his Instagram story ahead of the game, potentially hinting that he could take part in the game fixture against Liverpool.

However, the decision will be up to interim manager Saltor to decide later tonight when the Blues welcome Jurgen Klopp's side to the Bridge.

Fernandez, on the other hand, will be hoping to be on the teamsheet, having started all the games for the Blues since arriving in January.

Chelsea interim manager reveals his admiration for Jurgen Klopp

Ahead of the Blues' crunch Premier League clash against Liverpool, Bruno Saltor opened up on his admiration for his opposite number Jurgen Klopp.

Speaking about the German tactician during a press conference, interim Blues head coach Saltor said:

"Huge admiration towards Jurgen. They're going through a tough season but they have top players. We need to be ready."

Liverpool, meamwhile, will hope to beat Chelsea and keep themselves in the race for a top-four finish.

