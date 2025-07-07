Enzo Fernandez makes feelings clear about Chelsea-bound Estevao Willian after playing against him in Club World Cup

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez shared his thoughts about Palmeiras' Estevao Willian, who's set to join him at Stamford Bridge. The two duelled at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, but Fernandez had the last laugh.

Coming to the last-eight showdown between the two teams at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennyslvania, at the weekend, Cole Palmer fired the Blues in front after 16 minutes at the break.

The Blues-bound Willian levelled proceedings eight minutes into the second period, but an own goal from Agustin Giay seven minutes from time settled the contest in the Premier League side's favour.

“We could see his potential out there," Fernandez told FIFA.com (via Chelsea Chronicle) about Willian.

"He showcased that in the match, but he’s been doing so for Palmeiras for a long time now. The new players who come in are always willing to knuckle down, and I think Enzo (Maresca) has put those foundations in place with his clarity.”

About the team's progress under boss Enzo Maresca, Fernandez added:

“We’re delighted with the team’s development and every player that’s come in under Enzo (Maresca).

"We’ve been on an upward trajectory since we started to work with him. Enzo has brought structure and order to our team. We’ve been improving day in, day out, and I think today proved how far we’ve come."

Another Blues player, Palmer, also waxed lyrical about the teenager (as per Sky Sports):

"I told him we are excited for him to join. We can see he is a top player."

The Blues confirmed the signing of the then 17-year-old on their website last summer, with the move set to become official this summer.

Chelsea two wins away from FIFA Club World Cup title

Chelsea boss Enzo Marescaa

Chelsea are having a solid end to their extended season. After finishing fourth in the Premier League to return to the UEFA Champions League and winning the UEFA Europa Conference League, the Blues are on the cusp of adding another continental title to their cabinet.

After finishing behind Flamengo in the group stage, Enzo Maresca's side saw off Benfica and Palmeiras to set up a last-four showdown with another Brasileiro Serie A side, Fluminense, on Tuesday (July 8) at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The winner of that game will face the winner of Real Madrid-Paris Saint-Germain in a blockbuster title showdown on Sunday (July 13) at the same stadium.

