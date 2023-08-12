Enzo Fernandez reacts as Chelsea edge closer to signing Moises Caicedo

Enzo Fernandez reacted on social media as Chelsea edge closer to completing the signing of Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion. The Blues are reportedly set to tie the Ecuadorian midfielder down to an eight-year contract till 2031.

The Blues agreed personal terms with Caicedo at the end of May. The midfielder, touted as one of the best in his position in the Premier League, though, was linked with a move to Liverpool. The Reds made a British record £110 million offer, which was accepted by Brighton.

Caicedo, though, informed Liverpool that he only wants to join the Blues. The 21-year-old is now on the verge of completing a move to Stamford Bridge. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano tweeted that Caicedo will sign a contract till 2031 with an option to extend his stay by a year.

Enzo Fernandez, who was signed from Benfica for a British record transfer fee of €121 million by Chelsea in January, liked the post.

Enzo Fernandez liked a Caicedo post

Caicedo is now set to play alongside the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner at the heart of the Blues' midfield.

What Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said about Premier League return

Chelsea's clash against Liverpool on Sunday (August 13) will mark Mauricio Pochettino's return to the Premier League. The Argentine last took charge of Tottenham Hotspur in English football in November 2019.

Pochettino is now back in English football but in charge of a Blues team that finished a lowly 12th in the Premier League last term. About his comeback to the English top flight, Pochettino said (via the Blues' website):

"I feel really good. It’s so exciting to come back to the Premier League. We are really busy because it is a period when we are so busy with the pre-season and everything, but I am so happy, so excited, and I can’t wait to be here on Sunday to start the competition."

He added:

"I miss the Premier League because of the organisation, and it’s really competitive, every week it’s so competitive. Even when you play in the cups, it’s really competitive, even against League One, Two or Championship teams.

"The fans live the game. When you go away from this environment, you really feel a bit lost because football here is amazing. How people, you the media, translate to the fans, it’s the perfect combination."

Pochettino did a fabulous job with Tottenham during his time in north London. Whether the former Paris Saint-Germain manager can have a successful spell with Chelsea remains to be seen, though.