Enzo Fernandez's partner Valentina Cervantes reacts on social media as Chelsea star scores first goal for club in Carabao Cup fixture

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez's partner, Valentina Cervantes came forward to show support to her boyfriend after he scored his first goal for the Blues in their recent Carabao Cup fixture.

Former Benfica star, Enzo Fernandez has been dating Valentina Cervantes since 2019. According to the Daily Mail, the couple started dating when the World Cup winner moved to Portugal to play for the Eagles.

It's also been stated that Valentina Cervantes gave up on her studies as well as her career because she wanted to travel and live with the Argentine midfielder. The couple also share a daughter named Olivia. However, very little information is known about the daughter of the World Cup winner.

Cervantes was also present in the stands when Argentina defeated France in the final of the 2022 World Cup, last December. She also took to Instagram and shared a few pictures with her partner and daughter following the World Cup triumph.

Valentina Cervantes's Instagram story

Fernandez scored (72') the winner against AFC Wimbledon (2-1) on Wednesday. Valentina Cervantes took to Instagram and shared a picture of Enzo Fernandez which was posted by the official account of Chelsea. She also added a few emojis to the story.

Enzo Fernandez helps Chelsea record win over AFC Wimbledon in Carabao Cup

Mauricio Pochettino's men took on AFC Wimbledon in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge. The deadlock was broken by Wimbledon's James Tilley (19') with a penalty kick.

Noni Madueke equalized the game for Chelsea with a penalty kick (45+1') as the winner was scored by Enzo Fernandez (72') who was subbed in at the place of Mason Burstow in the 65th minute. However, the Argentine is yet to open his goal count for the Blues in the Premier League.

In the third round of the Carabao Cup, Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea will be facing Brighton on September 26. Before that, they will be locking horns against Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest in front of the home crowd on September 2 in the Premier League.

The Blues have made a shaky start to their 2023/24 Premier League campaign, managing to record only a single victory in their three matches. They also suffered a 3-1 loss against West Ham United in their second match, before a 3-0 win against Luton Town.