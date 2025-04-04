Enzo Fernandez’s reaction to Chelsea fans singing ‘Tottenham get battered everywhere they go’ goes viral after 1-0 win over Spurs

Enzo Fernandez was seen enjoying the chants from Chelsea fans on Thursday night (April 3) after scoring the winner against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. The Argentine was on the bench in the final stages of the game when the home fans started singing:

"Tottenham get battered everywhere they go."

A video has gone viral in which Fernandez can be seen nodding along and enjoying the chants in injury time. He had a wide smile on his face as he stood behind Cole Palmer, who also came off during the match after assisting the lone goal of the game.

After the game, Enzo Maresca said (via Metro):

"I just said to the players that we don’t work every day to win games in the way we did, or play in the way we did in the last ten minutes, in terms of waiting for them and giving the ball to them. But if you want to become a team, you also have to learn to play the way we did in the last ten minutes, to win a game in a dirty way. I think for 90 minutes, until added time, we were in control, we created enough chances to win the game."

The reaction from the Chelsea vice-captain would come as a relief for a section of the fans, as the Argentine has been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid this summer. The World Cup-winner has reportedly been urged by his national teammates to make a move to Spain.

Enzo Maresca brushes aside 'important win' claims for Chelsea

Enzo Maresca has dismissed suggestions that the win over Tottenham was important for Chelsea. He said it was important to treat the match as every other game.

"I was just focused on how we try to win the game. Probably also because it was a derby. In this moment, all the games are important. So probably also for that reason. But I have to say that my feeling from the bench tonight was that we had the best environment since we started the season with the fans," he said (via football.london).

"I was very happy with the way the fans were tonight. With them in the way they were tonight, we're going to achieve important things because they push us, they help us. So I'm very happy. And please, if they can do the same until the end, it's good for us," he added.

Chelsea moved to fourth on the league table, with eight games to go this season. They are looking to get back in the UEFA Champions League. Also, the Blues are up against Brentford in the Premier League this weekend (Sunday, April 6).

