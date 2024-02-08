Enzo Fernandez scores stunning free-kick for Chelsea and recreates Lionel Messi's iconic celebration, video goes viral

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez recreated compatriot Lionel Messi's celebration after netting a sumptuous free-kick against Aston Villa on Wednesday (February 7).

In an FA Cup fourth-round replay at Villa Park, Mauricio Pochettino's beleaguered Blues dominated proceedings. Coming off successive heavy defeats in the Premier League, the visitors provided the perfect response, with Conor Gallagher firing them in front after 11 minutes.

The returning Nicolas Jackson doubled their advantage 12 minutes later before Fernandez applied the coupe de grace with a gorgeous free-kick. Nine minutes after the break, the 23-year-old whipped in a curler beyond his 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning compatriot Emiliano Martinez in the Villa goal.

Enzo Fernandez broke into a Lionel Messi celebration, running to the corner flag and pointing at the name and number on his jersey, getting mobbed by jubilant teammates. Here's the video:

Moussa Diaby pulled one back in the first minute of stoppage time for Unai Emery's side. But it was too little too late as the Blues booked a fifth-round home meeting with Leeds United on February 28.

Having lost six of their last seven away games across competitions, it was a welcome return to form for Chelsea. The victory also snapped their two-game losing streak, following a 4-1 loss at Liverpool and a 4-2 home reverse to Wolverhmpton Wanderers at the weekend.

What's next for Enzo Fernandez's Chelsea and Lionel Messi?

Enzo Fernandez's Chelsea next play Crystal Palace away in the Premier League on Monday (February 12).

Pochettino's side are 11th in the standings, with 31 points from 23 games, a whopping 15 behind fourth-placed Villa in the fourth and final UEFA Champions League spot.

Meanwhile, Messi is in the midst of pre-season with his club side Inter Miami. The Herons have won only once in six games, losing four times, with the latest loss - on penalties - coming at Vissel Kobe in Tokyo on Wednesday (February 7).

Messi came on as a late substitute after missing the 4-1 win at Hong Kong over Hong Kong XI but failed to impact proceedings as the Herons lost 4-3 in the shootout.

Tata Martino's side conclude their pre-season with a clash with Messi's boyhood club Newell's Old Boys in Miami on February 15 ahead of their MLS opener at home to Real Salt Lake six days later.