Enzo Fernandez sends 6-word message to Chelsea target after 2023 Ballon d'Or gala

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez has sent a congratulatory message to Argentina and Aston Villa star Emiliano Martinez following the shot-stopper's 2023 Yashin Trophy win at the recent Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Martinez, 31, bagged his maiden Yashin Trophy at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on Monday (October 30). He received the award after he helped Argentina win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year.

A former Arsenal man, Martinez beat quite a few heavyweights in Paris. He edged out second-placed Ederson and third-placed Yassine Bounou. Meanwhile, Thibaut Courtois, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Andre Onana respectively finished in fourth, fifth and sixth spots.

Taking to Instagram, Fernandez offered his wishes to Martinez, saying:

"Congratulations friend but it's well deserved."

Martinez, who kept three shoutouts in seven 2022 FIFA World Cup matches, is the fourth recipient of the Yashin Trophy. Alisson Becker, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Thibaut Courtois are the earlier winners.

Earlier in the last campaign, the right-footed star also helped Aston Villa finish in a stellar seventh spot in the Premier League standings. He registered 13 clean sheets in 36 league matches, conceding 38 goals.

Due to his brilliant outings for both Argentina and Aston Villa, Martinez was said to be linked with a move to Chelsea earlier this summer. But, the Blues opted to snap up Robert Sanchez from Brighton instead.

Fernandez also congratulated Lionel Messi after the Argentina captain bagged his eighth Ballon d'Or award. He wrote in an Instagram story:

"The greatest of all 👑. Without words captain. Thank you very much @leomessi."

Fernandez, who joined Chelsea from Benfica for close to £107 million last January, played alongside both Messi and Martinez in seven 2022 FIFA World Cup outings. He registered a goal and an assist in Qatar.

Chelsea icon Eden Hazard shares thoughts on post-retirement life at Ballon d'Or event

During the recent 2023 Ballon d'Or gala, ex-Chelsea winger Eden Hazard claimed that he is enjoying his time with his family and kids after retiring earlier in October. He told TNT Sports (h/t Eurosport):

"It's perfect. I enjoy life, I enjoy family, I enjoy the kids. I get what I want and it's a perfect life. At the moment, I don't miss playing football, that's good. Let's see in a few months."

Hazard, 32, lifted 15 trophies during his time representing LOSC Lille, Chelsea and Real Madrid. He netted 167 goals and laid out 157 assists in 622 combined games across all competitions at club level.

A 2018 FIFA World Cup Silver Ball winner, Hazard received five Ballon d'Or award nominations in his playing career. He finished 22nd in 2013, eighth in 2015, 19th in 2017, eighth in 2018, and 13th in 2019.