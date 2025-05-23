Enzo Maresca addresses Enzo Fernandez's future at Chelsea amid transfer links to Real Madrid

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has discussed the future of Enzo Fernandez amid rumors linking the midfielder with a move to Real Madrid. The 2022 World Cup winner has established himself as one of the pivotal players at Stamford Bridge since he arrived in January 2023 from Benfica.

In a recent interview, Maresca rubbished reports linking the Argentine star with a move away from the club in the summer, saying via Metro UK:

“Enzo is very important for us. He is one of our captains, he is one of the leaders.This season has been very good and he can be even better next season, starting from the first day. [I’ve] nothing to say about speculation, his focus is on us and that is the most important thing.”

Real Madrid have endured a disappointing campaign, and this could spark an inquest that could see a host of new arrivals at the Spanish Club. Fernandez has been integral to Chelsea's plans this season, scoring seven and assisting 13 in 44 games across competitions. He has helped the Blues reach the UEFA Europa Conference League final. He is contracted to the west London side until the summer of 2032.

Former Chelsea manager promises not to manage another club after Real Madrid exit

Former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti has claimed he is unlikely to return to club football after his recent departure from Real Madrid. The Italian great has taken up a role as the manager of the Brazilian national team after a legendary run in club football. He won league titles and more at every country in Europe’s top five leagues.

Discussing with the press at his final home game in charge of Los Blancos, Ancelotti said via FotMob:

"These are things I don't know, I don't feel like coaching another club, or I didn't, after Madrid. That's what I've said and I maintain. In the future... I don't know. But the most immediate thing is to do well with Brazil.”

"I'm very excited to have the opportunity to not betray Madrid with any other club and to go to the national team with the most history, the five-time champions. It's a great challenge, but I love being able to prepare for a World Cup with Brazil.”

Carlo Ancelotti heads into his first forest in charge of a national team after a stellar club career. He won league titles with AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid. He holds the title for the most Champions League wins with five wins in the competition, two with the Rossionerri and three with Los Blancos.

