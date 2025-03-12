Enzo Maresca confirms 2 key Chelsea stars will return from injury only after the international break

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca provided an update on the injury status of Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke. The Italian stated that the pair would return from their respective injuries following the international break.

"Jackson and Noni will be back after the international break," Maresca said via Bobby Vincent.

Jackson has been a huge miss for the side amid their poor run of form. The Senegalese forward suffered a hamstring issue in their win over West Ham in early February and has been out of action since. With nine goals in 24 league games, he is the side's second top-scorer in the competition behind Cole Palmer.

His absence along with Marc Guiu's injury has seen Maresca use Christopher Nkunku to lead the line but the Frenchman has struggled to impress. He eventually moved out to the left wing with Chelsea using other options centrally.

Madueke, meanwhile, was taken off in the first half of the side's 3-0 loss against Brighton last month. He also suffered a setback to his hamstring and is expected to return after the international break. He was a constant presence at right wing for the side, with Jadon Sancho and academy prospect Tyrique George earning minutes there in his absence.

Former Chelsea star insists side to make upgrade in key position

Obi Mikel wanted a better option between the sticks.

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel suggested that the Blues need an upgrade over Robert Sanchez as their goalkeeper. Questions were raised once again over the Spaniard who returned to the lineup in the side's 1-0 win over Leicester City, where he struggled to impress once again.

Speaking on the Obi One podcast, he stated:

"It was a difficult game and I have to give credit to Leicester because they did play well."

"They had a few glimpses here and there – there was a mistake from Sanchez again which luckily didn’t result in a goal. But what was he doing? I don’t get it. The defenders could deal with the cross and he’s come out again. I don’t know where he was going."

"You look at that and you know, we cannot win the league with this goalkeeper," Obi Mikel added.

The Blues have mostly been let down by both Sanchez and summer signing Filip Jorgensen between the sticks, with neither offering an assured presence in front of the goal.

Mike Penders, another of their summer signings, is set to return from loan next season and is touted as one of the better options there. Djordje Petrovic, who featured in the latter half of the 2023-24 campaign, will also return from Strasbourg, where he has impressed on loan.

