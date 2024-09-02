Enzo Maresca confirms Chelsea's intention to extend 23-year-old star's contract till 2033

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has confirmed the Blues' intentions to tie down Nicolas Jackson to a contract that will keep him at the club till 2033. Currently, the Senegal international is on a deal until the summer of 2031.

This seems like wonderful news for Jackson, who managed to score the west London outfit's only goal in their 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on Sunday (September 1). Overall, he's scored twice and produced one assist in three appearances this league campaign.

Speaking after Chelsea's latest match, Maresca said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"I can confirm we plan to extend Nicolas Jackson contract until June 2033 soon."

Currently, the 23-year-old is the first choice in the striker's role although he failed to convince many last campaign. He joined Stamford Bridge from Villarreal in the summer of 2023 for a reported fee of €37 million.

Since then, Jackson has played 48 matches across competitions for the Blues, bagging 19 goals and seven assists. He will have to stay on top of his game with the amount of competition in the side.

The likes of Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku can both play in that position, while 18-year-old striker Marc Guiu has also featured in a league match this year. Victor Osimhen, who was linked with the Blues, hasn't arrived at the club before the transfer deadline, which will be a boost for Jackson.

Expect Jackson to start for Chelsea when they play Bournemouth on September 14 once we return from the international break.

Chelsea striker Armando Broja completes loan move to Everton

Armando Broja

Chelsea striker Armando Broja has been loaned out to Everton for the rest of the 2024/25 campaign. With barely any game time in sight at Stamford Bridge, the Albania international was looking for a move away this summer.

As a result, the former Southampton man was heavily linked with Ipswich Town, a transfer that broke down earlier in the week. Now, Broja has joined the Toffees, who reportedly have the option of making the deal permanent at the end of the campaign (via 90 min).

This move seems ideal for the 22-year-old, who would have had to compete with several players at Chelsea. Meanwhile, Dominic Calvert-Lewin seems like the only serious threat for minutes at Goodison Park.

After coming up the ranks in the Blues' youth system, Broja has never managed to cement his position in the first team. He's played 38 matches across competitions, bagging three goals and two assists.

