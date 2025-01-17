Enzo Maresca confirms four Chelsea stars including Cole Palmer are doubtful for Wolverhampton clash after missing training

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca has provided an injury update of his squad ahead of their Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday, January 20. The Italian tactician pointed out that four players are doubtful for the game at Stamford Bridge, including Cole Palmer and Romeo Lavia.

Chelsea have failed to win any of their last five games in the Premier League, losing two and drawing the other three. The Blues will be keen to come out of the slump, which has seen them drop out of the top four for the first time since October.

Maresca's side may have to get the job done without some of their biggest names. He named the quartet of Cole Palmer, Romeo Lavia, Levi Colwill, and Enzo Fernandez as doubtful as they had not trained ahead of the game.

Trending

“We have three or four players that are a doubt for the game on Monday and we will monitor them. Today Cole and Levi are not in the session. Enzo is not in the session and Romeo is not in the session. This is from the last game, Cole got a kick to his ankle in the first half and we won't train today. It is the same situation for Enzo, Romeo and Levi too. We will see," Maresca said (via club's official website).

Expand Tweet

Palmer appeared to suffer a knock to his ankle midway through the first half of their 2-2 draw against Bournemouth on Tuesday, January 14, but soldiered on until the end of the game. Lavia was withdrawn just ten minutes into the second half and immediately went down the tunnel with the masseuse before re-emerging shortly after.

The duo of Enzo Fernandez and Levi Colwill have been regulars for Maresca this season, and their unavailability will be a headache for the coach. The Blues will hope to have these players available for the game against Wolves, but their participation will only be confirmed on matchday.

Chelsea star set to feature in Wolves clash

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah is set to make his return for the club when they face Wolves in the Premier League on Monday. The 25-year-old was recalled from a loan spell at Crystal Palace after making 14 appearances for the Eagles.

Chelsea are dealing with injuries in defense, with Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile out, while Levi Colwill is a doubt and Axel Disasi is reportedly set to leave the club. As a result, Chalobah is expected to be part of the squad for the remainder of the campaign, starting with Monday's game at Stamford Bridge.

Trevoh Chalobah will wear the number 23 jersey for the club, a shirt last worn by fellow academy graduate Conor Gallagher in the 2023-24 season. The defender is one of four centre-backs, including Tosin Adarabioyo, Josh Acheampong, and Renato Veiga, available for the game on Monday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback