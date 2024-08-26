Enzo Maresca creates Premier League history after Chelsea win 6-2 at Wolverhampton 

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca wrote his name in the Premier League history books as his side ran out 6-2 winners against Wolverhampton Wanders on Sunday, August 25. The Blues bounced back from an opening-day home defeat at the hands of champions Manchester City to claim all three points at the Molineux.

Maresca's side showed great attacking depth to easily dispatch the hosts, picking up their first win against Wolves following three defeats. Chelsea were relentless in front of goal as they helped their coach create Premier League history.

Enzo Maresca became the first coach in the history of the Premier League to see their side score six goals in his first away game in charge. The Italian tactician fielded an attacking XI and had enough quality on the bench to ran riot against Wolves.

Fresh from winning the PFA Young Player of the Year for the 2023-24 season, Cole Palmer provided a performance that doused any concerns of his being a one-season wonder. The 22-year-old scored once and provided three assists, all for Noni Madueke, in the game.

Madueke repaid Enzo Maresca's trust by scoring his first career hat-trick on his first start of the season. Nicolas Jackson was also on the scoresheet while also assisting Palmer's goal. Joao Felix came off the bench in the second half and grabbed a goal on his second debut for the club, with fellow summer signing Pedro Neto setting him up.

Chelsea looked good in their win over Wolves despite the absence of Romeo Lavia and Reece James. The Blues will next face Swiss side Servette in Geneva for a place in the UEFA Europa Conference League, with the English side winning the first leg 2-0.

Enzo Maresca calls out Chelsea star for performance in Wolves win

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca was critical of forward Mykhailo Mudryk's performance in the 6-2 win over Wolves. The Ukraine international had another game to forget as he was a mere passenger during his time on the pitch.

Mudryk was handed a second consecutive start by Maresca, but the 23-year-old failed to make the most of it. He was largely anonymous in the first half and was hooked off at half-time, with Pedro Neto taking his place.

Maresca said after the match that he was unhappy with what he saw from the former Shakhtar Donetsk man, hence his half-time substitution. He praised Mudryk's hard work out of possession but felt he did not show enough on the ball.

When asked why he replaced Mudryk at halftime, Maresca replied (via Chelsea Dodgers on X):

"Because I was not happy. In some moments we can manage some situations better. He was working hard off the ball but on the ball, I expect a bit more quality from Misha. He had some good moments today but the reason why was to change it and give Pedro some minutes."

Wearing the No. 7 shirt in the Premier League for the first time, Pedro Neto assisted Joao Felix to score Chelsea's sixth goal.

