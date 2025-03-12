Enzo Maresca provides Cole Palmer fitness update ahead of Chelsea's weekend clash against Arsenal

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca provided an update about Cole Palmer's fitness ahead of the Premier League clash against Arsenal on Sunday, March 16. The Blues boss revealed that the England international was suffering with fever and diarrhea after the 1-0 win against Leceister on March 9.

Ad

Maresca was speaking to the press before the west Londoners took on Copenhagen in the second leg of their Round of 16 Conference League tie on Thursday, March 13. Claiming that Palmer is set to return to action, he said (via Standard):

"Cole, Reece and Christo [Nkunku] have been in the session. Yesterday, they were not there. Today they were all here and are all back."

Ad

Trending

Palmer's return is crucial, particularly before the clash against Arsenal, given Chelsea are fighting for a top-four spot this campaign. The Blues are currently fourth in the Premier League standings, only two points ahead of Manchester City, who are a spot below.

Maresca and Co. are also only two points shy of third-placed Nottingham Forest, who have been brilliant this campaign. Given the nature of the table, it is key that the Blues have Palmer available for every league clash before the season ends.

Ad

The former Manchester City midfielder has made 32 appearances across competitions so far this season, bagging 14 goals and six assists. He signed for the Blues in the summer of 2023 for a reported fee of €47 million and has become arguably their most important player.

John Obi Mikel backs Chelsea to win Premier League before Arsenal if two key positions are strengthened

John Obi Mikel

John Obi Mikel believes that Chelsea can win the Premier League title before Arsenal if Enzo Maresca can strengthen the squad by signing a new striker and a goalkeeper. The Blues currently rely on Niclas Jackson to lead the line while Robert Sanchez is the first-choice goalkeeper.

Ad

Speaking on the Obi One Podcast, he said (via The Boot Room):

“If we get another top, top striker to create healthy competition between the two strikers, listen, we will be competing to win the league and another top goalkeeper."

“If we do that, I genuinely see us next season competing towards the back end of the season for the Premier League title. I don’t see Arsenal winning the Premier League – they will bottle it as they always do.”

Arsenal have come close in recent years to winning the English top flight. They finished second in the last two seasons and look set to end the current campaign in the same position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback