Enzo Maresca provides Nicolas Jackson fitness update after striker's social media post from Chelsea's gym facilities

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has provided an update on injured striker Nicolas Jackson's fitness situation. The 23-year-old has missed the Blues' last five games across competitions due to a hamstring injury and isn't expected to return before April.

However, Jackson - who has bagged nine goals and five assists in 23 Premier League games this season - sparked hopes of an earlier return when he posted a picture of himself inside the Blues' gym on Instagram story.

Ahead of the Premier League home game with reigning Championship winners Leicester City on Sunday (March 9), Maresca said about Jackson's current fitness status (as per Metro):

"Nico has started to do some running outside which is good. But I don’t think there is any change with his status. We are still looking at after the international break for him (before returning)."

In the in-form Jackson's absence, Christopher Nkunku has played, but his performances haven't been convincing. In this period, Maresca's side have won twice and lost thrice, including twice in the Premier League, where the Blues are fifth in the standings after 27 games, They trail runaway leaders Liverpool (67) by 21 points but have a game in hand.

What's the update on Chelsea's other injured players?

Chelsea won't have Nicolas Jackson available for the upcoming Leicester City visit to Stamford Bridge, but that might not be the case for a few other injured players in the roster.

In the aforementioned interaction, Maresca hinted that centre-back Wesley Fofana could feature in the weekend clash:

‘(Wesley Fofana) is training with us, and he has been for more than 10 days now, so he is back and can be involved.

About centre-back Benoit Badiashile and midfielder Romeo Lavia, the Italian boss added that the Leicester game comes too soon for them:

"Benoit (Badiashile) is back as well, and Romeo (Lavia) has also started to work with us. This is good news, but we have to be patient with him, because he is still quite far away from being 100 per cent fit and ready. ‘But he is starting to work with us again, and this is good news. The rest are the same as before."

Maresca added about full-back Malo Gusto:

"He’s ok. He’s better. They just said to me he could possibly be available for Sunday’s game, so hopefully we will have him for Sunday."

Chelsea are coming off a 2-1 win at FC Copenhagen in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 in midweek.

