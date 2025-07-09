Enzo Maresca provides update on Moisés Caicedo after injury in Chelsea's win over Fluminense 

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has confirmed that midfielder Moises Caicedo has an ankle issue after Caicedo twisted it in the final minutes of the Blues' 2-0 FIFA Club World Cup semi-final win over Fluminense on Wednesday (July 8).

Maresca told reporters that he didn't want to send Caicedo back on the pitch in injury time, as the Blues were up by two goals. However, the midfielder opted to go back before coming off injured a minute later.

Maresca has now cast doubt on the Ecuadorian's chances of playing in the final on Sunday (via Football London):

"Moi, with his ankle, when it happened I told him, because there were just two or three games to go, I told him that we could play with 10 players. It's important that we don't get too worked up because we have a game on Sunday, but we felt that we could try and we can play. Hopefully he can be fit on Sunday, we'll see."

Dario Essugo, Caicedo's backup, missed the semi-final win, with Maresca revealing that it was because of a muscle issue but is confident that the 20-year-old will be ready for the final:

"Dario had a muscle problem yesterday during the session, so he is going to be ready for next season."

Joao Pedro scored a brace as the Blues romped to victory at the MetLife Stadium.

Chelsea are getting better, admits boss Enzo Maresca

Enzo Maresca has admitted that he's had Chelsea playing better after overseeing their training. He also heaped praise on Joao Pedro and hailed the Brazilian's quality on the pitch (via Football London):

"I think that the more games we play together, the better we will be. So we are probably having a good time, we are playing as a team together and that is good. And Joao, we have brought him because we know that against a team that defends very low, he has quality to decide.

"When you play every three days in this competition you need a big squad, you need all the players. But also they have to be ready and they show that they are a good player but also we can count on them, how professional they are. It is something that we need also for the future."

Chelsea face Real Madrid or PSG in the final on Sunday, July 13. Los Blancos face the UEFA Champions League winners in the second semi-final on Wednesday, July 9.

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More