Enzo Maresca reveals when Cole Palmer could return to action as Chelsea make big decision to rest star player for long period of time

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has revealed that Cole Palmer will be rested for all matches until the October international break. The Englishman has been dealing with a groin injury this season, but will not need surgery.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Brighton & Hove Albion clash, Maresca stated that Palmer will be rested to allow him to recover fully before returning to the pitch. He said (via Football London):

"We decided to protect a little bit Cole in terms of him not getting a worse injuries. So we decided to rest him for the next two, three weeks, probably until international break, just to see if with that rest he can be able to recover 100% and to be completely fit after the international break."

Maresca revealed that Palmer does not need surgery, but they need to ensure he does not play for a few weeks. He said:

"I don't think he needs surgery. It's just a matter of managing his pain and his groin. The amount of games is something that can happen. So this is the reason why we try to be conservative with him to give him rest and hopefully he can be 100% fit after the international break."

The Italian manager admitted that they play better with the Englishman on the pitch, but is confident that Chelsea can find a solution for the next few games. He added:

"We said that with Cole we are a better team, but we also said that we need to play games without Cole, so we are not going to play with 10 players for sure. We are going to find a different solution."

Maresca has backed Facundo Buonanotte to play as the attacking midfielder, but the Argentine cannot play this weekend against Brighton & Hove Albion. He is on loan from the Seagulls, and players are not allowed to play against their parent clubs.

Chelsea without two key defenders for the Brighton & Hove Albion clash

Chelsea have more injury issues with Tosin Adarabioyo ruled out until mid-October with a calf injury. Wesley Fofana will also be missing the match after suffering a concussion in the Carabao Cup win over Lincoln City. He said:

"We have a Tosin injury that probably will be out until the international break. He has a small problem in his calf. And then Wes Fofana, that he had a concussion the other day against Lincoln. And the rest, I think they are all okay."

Chelsea are already without Levi Colwill, Liam Delap and Dário Essugo. Benoit Badiashile and Romeo Lavia are back in training and could play in the Brighton game.

