"Enzo is not serious", "What a stupid action" - Fans react as Chelsea star benched for PL clash against Manchester United

A section of Chelsea fans online are unhappy with Enzo Maresca’s decision to start Romeo Lavia from the bench in their Premier League match against Manchester United. The two sides are set to face off at Stamford Bridge on Friday, May 16.

Both sides will enter the clash with varying motivations. Chelsea are locked in a race for the UEFA Champions League spots for next season. Meanwhile, the Red Devils have nothing to play for as they sit in the 16th position on the league table.

Lavia arrived at Chelsea last season, but he only played 32 minutes of football throughout the entire season. However, his injury problems have abated this season as he’s made 16 appearances across competitions. He was a starter in the Blues’ last three league games and was somewhat impressive.

However, Maresca decided to exclude him from the starting XI to face United. The decision didn’t sit well with some fans, who expressed their displeasure on social media.

An X user wrote:

"Lavia should be in the line up."

Another tweeted:

"Lavia on the bench?"

"Why was Lavia dropped tho?" @blackv4star asked.

"No Lavia ? What a stupid Action" @KBH_____ wrote.

"Enzo is not serious why have Lavia on the bench," @Gift_97Nk added.

“We have to be focused on us and try to do our best to win” – Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca on if it’s the best time to play Manchester United

Manchester United have arguably endured their worst run of form in the Premier League this season. Meanwhile, the Blues have also blown hot and cold. For the Blues faithful, facing the Red Devils at this point is music to their ears. United have failed to win their last seven league matches and have lost 17 matches in 36 games.

However, Maresca isn’t more concerned about this side’s performance than United’s poor run of form. When asked if it’s a good time to play United, he said (via Football.London):

“In my personal opinion, it's not about if it's a good time to face them or not. It's just about us. I think even if we had a defeat the last game against Newcastle, I think the team is in a good moment, is in a good run. The last 10 Premier League games, I think we had 20 points. The average is two points per game, that is a good average to reach the Champions League spot. So we have to be focused on us and try to do our best to win Friday night.”

On whether he has been surprised by United this season, he said:

“To be honest, I'm focused here and it's already difficult to judge when you are inside, imagine when you are not there. So it's very difficult to understand the reason why. The only thing I can say is that we try here to be focused on us, to try to do our best here and then it's, I don't know, it's something that probably they have to look at.”

A win for Chelsea will move them into fourth place in the Premier League table.

