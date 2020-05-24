EPL and Chelsea legend Petr Cech reveals favourite FA Cup victories and more

Petr Cech was a part of many successful FA Cup and EPL sides

In an interview with the BBC, former Chelsea and EPL goalkeeper Petr Cech revealed that the coveted FA Cup always was and will remain his favourite competition. In terms of popularity, the FA Cup often pales in comparison to the EPL.

Cech, however, feels that the FA Cup trumps even the EPL in terms of the emotion and the spectacle involved.

'Over the course of my career the FA Cup was one of my favourite competitions!' - @PetrCech 🤩 — Chelsea FC (at 🏡) (@ChelseaFC) May 24, 2020

Under Jose Mourinho, Petr Cech hit his peak with Chelsea and was often an unbreakable barrier between the posts. The shot-stopper won four FA Cups and four EPL titles with Chelsea and has fond memories of the both the FA Cup and the EPL.

"We could not watch much of English football but the FA Cup final was one of the games which was always on. If you had a big game from the Premier League then occasionally you would see that or some highlights, but the FA Cup final was one of the games that you would always be able to see, with all the magic of being played at Wembley and the atmosphere."

Petr Cech was born in the Czech city of Plzeň. The EPL legend reflected on his childhood and stated that the FA Cup and EPL, in particular, left an indelible mark on his impressionable mind. The illustrious competitions went on to shape the majority of his career.

"When I came over here and played my first FA Cup game I had these memories of seeing that on TV. As communism finished and we moved into democracy and we could watch football as everybody else could."

"But it always left a special mark on me so my first FA Cup game when I came to Chelsea, I was really looking forward to it and over the course of my career the FA Cup was one of my favourite competitions."

Former EPL goalkeeper Petr Cech recollects his FA Cup victories with Chelsea

Petr Cech was a behemoth between the sticks for Chelsea

The former goalkeeper, who won a total of 5 FA Cup titles with EPL rivals Arsenal and Chelsea, revealed that the famous victories against Manchester United in 2007 and against former EPL club Portsmouth in 2010 were particularly fresh in his memory.

Cech saved a penalty in the final and initiated the counter-attack that led to the only goal of the match.

"Saving the penalty against Portsmouth [in 2010], when it was 0-0 and we had so many chances and had hit the woodwork something like four times, and we just could not break them down."

"Then they had a penalty in minute 60 and I saved it, we made a counter-attack and it led to a free-kick and we won the game with that from a shot from Didier."

Penyelamatan yang begitu krusial dari Petr Cech. 👏



📲 Tonton setiap menit final Piala FA 2010 kami melawan Portsmouth di aplikasi Chelsea hari ini mulai pukul 21.00 WIB! #CFCIndopic.twitter.com/jNozmJw1Di — Chelsea FC Indonesia (@chelseafc_indo) May 16, 2020

Petr Cech was also instrumental in Chelsea's victory against EPL giants Manchester United in the FA Cup final played at the new Wembley stadium in 2007.

Cech emphasised the importance of the occasion and said that the trophy continues to occupy a special place in his heart.

"Also winning the first one against Man United at the new Wembley was something to remember."

"We knew Chelsea was the last team to win the FA Cup at the old Wembley so we wanted to be the first winners at the new one as well, and we managed to do that and it was my first one so that was a special one."

Petr Cech joined Chelsea's EPL rivals Arsenal in 2015 and went on to win yet another FA Cup in 2017.

Cech lifted the cup yet again with Arsenal in 2017

The Czech goalkeeper was a phenomenon for EPL's biggest clubs for over a decade and retired in 2019 with over 200 clean sheets in the EPL.

With five FA Cups, four EPL titles, and one Champions League trophy, Petr Cech has written himself into English football folklore and is a modern-day EPL legend.