EPL club Arsenal's 2020-21 season home kit leaked online

Arsenal's home kit for the 2020/21 season has been leaked before the start of the upcoming EPL season.

The Gunners will need to be at their brilliant best after the restart if they are to secure a spot in the EPL top-four.

Arsenal's 2020-21 kit has been leaked online.

Arsenal hasn't had a great season in the EPL so far and is unlikely to secure a spot in the top-four before the end of the season. However, according to a recent post from Footy Headlines, the Gunners fans will have something to look forward to, as the team's home kit for the 2020/21 has been leaked.

Sportswear giants Adidas has already put the Arsenal 20-21 kit for sale in their official Canadian online store.

While this might be an accidental release as there has been no official launch, we expect the Arsenal home kit to be officially released in July before the start of the 2020-21 EPL season.

Leaked images of Arsenal's kit have emerged online

The Arsenal 2020-21 home shirt features a darker shade of red while keeping the club's traditional look.

A subtle pattern appears on the red parts of the Arsenal 20-21 home jersey, while the stylized canon graphic is placed on the upper back just below the neckline.

Arsenal's home kit 2020/21 season seems to have some new elements

The sleeves are the ones seen on the Germany and Juventus home shirt, which means that the white part extends onto the upper back. Three white stripes run along the side of the jersey.

The Arsenal 2020-21 home kit has high sleeve-cuffs, predominantly white with red and maroon piping.

Advertisement

Our sources on Arsenal’s kits for the 2020/21 season:



- Home kit leaks are legitimate, with the arrows on the kit noticeable.



- Away kit has faded marble design rather than blood. Black & white details on the kit [club badge].



- Third kit is petrol blue with a tie-dye style. — afcstuff (@afcstuff) June 3, 2020

The Arsenal FC 20-21 home jersey shorts use a darker red than the current shirt, and the seams are also different from the 19-20 one.

The kit was supposed to be released much earlier this year, but it remains to be seen what will happen with the current crisis going on.

Arsenal will hope for a fresh start in the upcoming 2020/21 EPL season

The 2019/20 EPL season hasn't been a great run for the Gunners so far. Arsenal are currently at the ninth spot on the EPL points table with a total of 40 points. With ten games left to play, Arsenal will look for a better end to their EPL campaign.

The North London club could still end up among the top six in the EPL if they manage to win at least 7 out of their remaining ten games.

Arsenal would love a fresh restart to their EPL 2019/20 campaign

Arsenal made some big additions to their squad before the start of the current EPL season in the form of David Luiz, Nicolas Pepe, and Kieran Tierney.

So far it hasn't turned out in favour of the Gunners and there have been transfer talks between Arsenal and EPL's Leicester City for Tierney.

Ray Parlour hands Arsenal transfer advice over Kieran Tierney #AFChttps://t.co/uB4G75kb3R pic.twitter.com/FjsfEb7a5d — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) June 7, 2020

Arsenal is also sweating over the contract situation of skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who could leave the EPL outfit at the end of the 2019/2020 season. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can convince their striker to stick with the club for another season.

The EPL is set to resume from the 17 of June, and Arsenal have a big task ahead of them when the season restarts.