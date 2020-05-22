City's leaked third kit has certainly divided opinion online (Picture source: Sportskeeda)

English Premier League ( EPL ) champions Manchester City have a history of wacky, eyecatching designs when it comes to their third kit.

For the 2020-21 season, it appears as though they will continue that trend with a design that has a lot going on across the shirt.

Some club supporters have already said this latest design is an eyesore which resembles bacteria and other germs, though others believe it will be appreciated in decades to come.

According to Footy Headlines, a reliable source as far as unreleased football kits are concerned, the EPL giants will have a third kit featuring a white and light blue paisley design.

Produced by Puma, there are 'Whisper White' and 'Peacoat' colours. The kit designers themselves were quoted as saying:

"Manchester's music scene has always been an influence on other bands worldwide. The iconic TV program Top of the Pops was run by the BBC, from 1964-2006, originally recorded in the city itself.

"The Man City 20-21 third kit takes inspiration from the Paisley floral pattern which was intrinsically associated to the 'Brit Pop' music scene of the 1960s and 1990s."

The third kit is expected to be released on general sale for supporters between July and August this year, though some fans are yet to be convinced.

Our streak of producing utterly horrific kits continues unabated. What the f**k is this monstrosity? #mcfc https://t.co/k5mIAbDyFH — Lee Bromfield (@LeeBrom) May 20, 2020

Many have highlighted City's decision to leave Nike as a potential reason behind another unorthodox kit design ahead of the new campaign, while others believe it's time to revert back to basics with the club's 17-18 strips.

This is one of those shirts that people hate at the time but in 10-20 years people will be scrambling to get a hold of. — Robbie (@FutbolRob_) May 20, 2020

EPL giants City will return in small groups today

As per a report in the Telegraph, EPL defending champions Manchester City will be one of the league's last clubs to return under the new training protocols.

Pep Guardiola's first-team players will resume small-sided group training sessions today for the first time since March's suspension.

This comes at the end of a working week which has seen many EPL rivals posting pictures and interviews, as everyone is grateful to resume some form of normality.

That's even with restrictions still in place over social distancing.

Although contact training is not permitted until May 26 at the earliest, the latest developments are an improvement on previous regulations - which forcedrcing EPL players to train indivdiually.

City also keen to finish the season, across all fronts

EPL giants Manchester City had their home game vs. Arsenal postponed on March 11 after COVID-19 fears

Although they're among the last teams to begin group training, Manchester City will be eager to finish the season across all competitions.

They may be a whopping 25 points off EPL leaders Liverpool, but already claimed the campaign's first piece of silverware with a 2-1 EFL Cup win vs. Aston Villa on March 1.

City were leading La Liga giants Real Madrid 2-1 in their Champions League last-16 tie after a first-leg comeback victory at the Bernabeu on February 26, while an all-EPL clash with Newcastle awaited them in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The enforced break has also allowed players to recover from long-term injuries. German winger Leroy Sane was set to return after playing for their under-23s in late February, while centre-backs Aymeric Laporte and John Stones have struggled with injuries this term.