EPL giants Chelsea and Manchester City set to battle it out for £85m rated defender

Manchester City and Chelsea are expected to battle it out to sign EPL defender Ben Chilwell.

The 23-year-old is one of the best left-backs in the EPL and is expected to cost upwards of £80 million.

Ben Chilwell has attracted interest from EPL sides Manchester City and Chelsea

According to Telegraph Sport, EPL giants Manchester City have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell. The Englishman has been an indispensable member of the Foxes' lineup this season and has enhanced his reputation in the EPL under Brendan Rodgers.

The left-back position is a major problem for the EPL giants as they look to break the bank to land the 23-year-old. Leicester City sold Harry Maguire for a world record fee last summer and it is believed that the EPL outfit will not part with Chilwell for a fee lesser than £85 million.

Manchester City prepared to join the race for Leicester City's Ben Chilwell, who is also a target for Chelsea | @mcgrathmike https://t.co/bci40cSRLy — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) June 7, 2020

Manchester City's woes in the position are well documented. While Benjamin Mendy has struggled with injuries since moving to the EPL, Oleksandr Zinchenko is not a left-back by trade and only deputized for Mendy when he was injured.

Similarly, Marcus Alonso and Emerson Palmieri have struggled to produce the goods for Chelsea in the EPL. Frank Lampard is a huge fan of Chilwell and the Blues are expected to test the waters with a bid once the transfer window reopens.

EPL sides to do battle for Chilwell

Chilwell is a regular for Leicester as well as the England national team

Manchester City, on the other hand, are mulling over tabling a bid for the EPL defender. The Cityzens regularly sign players in the £60 million ballpark as opposed to breaking world record fees and are skeptical about breaking the bank for Chilwell.

EPL outfit Chelsea have been busy in the transfer market in recent days. The Blues pulled off a stunning coup earlier this week, as they edged closer to securing a deal for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

The German international is one of the most sought-after players in world football currently and looked destined to land up at fellow EPL side Liverpool. Werner openly admitted his desire to join the Reds and referred to Jurgen Klopp as the best manager in world football.

However, the runaway EPL leaders decided against pursuing a deal for the striker due to the financial implications of the COVID-19 outbreak. Chelsea capitalized on Liverpool's uncertainty and reached an agreement with the player, as they look primed to trigger his €55 million release clause later this month.

- Hakim Ziyech already signed

- Timo Werner reportedly close

- In talks with Leicester for Ben Chilwell



Frank Lampard's Chelsea are getting business done 🤑 pic.twitter.com/sfonrZcrx7 — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 5, 2020

Chelsea also agreed a deal in principle with Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech in January. The Morrocan midfielder will join the EPL outfit after the conclusion of the current season and his arrival is set to bolster the Blues in the centre of the park.

Lampard and co are also keeping tabs on Jadon Sancho and Nicolas Tagliafico, as they look to assemble a strong squad to compete on all fronts next season.

The EPL is scheduled to resume later this month after a break of two months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Liverpool are joined by Leicester City, Manchester City and Chelsea in the EPL top-four currently, but it remains to be seen what the table looks like at the end of the season.