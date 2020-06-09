EPL giants Chelsea plan stunning £75 million bid for Bundesliga sensation

Bundesliga superstar Kai Havertz is attracting interest from three EPL giants.

The German midfielder looks set to move to the EPL this summer and Chelsea are leading the race to secure his signature.

EPL club Chelsea are planning yet another raid on the Bundesliga

EPL club Chelsea are preparing an audacious £75 million bid for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz. According to Mirror Football, the Blues have no hesitation in breaking the bank to bring the German international to the EPL, as they look to compete on all fronts next season.

Havertz is one of the most sought after players in world football and has attracted interest from several European giants, including EPL sides Manchester United and Liverpool. However, it has been reported that Chelsea are in the front of the queue to land the 21-year-old this summer and are prepared to part with £75 million to do so.

EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea go all out for Kai Havertz in a £75m move for the Bayer Leverkusen star | @Ian_Ladyman_DM & @SamiMokbel81_DM https://t.co/PUjFidIoIq — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) June 8, 2020

With five goals in four appearances since the Bundesliga restart, Havertz has been in red hot form and looks destined to become one of the best players in the world in his position.

Earlier this month, Leverkusen director and former club captain Simon Rolfes admitted that he does not know if Havertz will remain at the BayArena beyond this summer.

"We don’t know yet what will happen to Kai. We know that all the great clubs from Germany and Europe are after him and that he has the ability to play anywhere."

The German's comments sparked rumours of a move to the EPL for Havertz, who is also a target for Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

EPL giants queue up for Havertz

EPL clubs Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are keeping tabs on Havertz

EPL manager Jurgen Klopp also lavished praised on the youngster, as he looks set to move on to greener pastures after the conclusion of the current season.

"Timo Werner is a great player, Kai Havertz is a great player. It's rather quiet here at the moment, I think it's safe to say. If you want to take it seriously and run a normal business and depend on income and have no idea how much you will earn."

EPL leaders Liverpool are seemingly out of the race to sign Havertz, as Klopp indicated that the Reds could have a quiet transfer window once again. Earlier this week, Chelsea sent out a massive statement of intent by agreeing a deal with RB Leipzig for Timo Werner.

The German striker was a prime transfer target for fellow EPL side Liverpool, but the Merseyside club opted against making a big-money move for him. The Blues showed no hesitation when Liverpool stepped aside, as they swiftly agree to trigger his £53 million release clause.

Kai Havertz in the Bundesliga this season:

❍ 26 games

❍ 11 goals

❍ 5 assists



Timo Werner in the Bundesliga this season:

❍ 30 games

❍ 25 goals

❍ 8 assists



Roman Abramovich's next piece of art? 🖼 pic.twitter.com/GgwfCUHMuL — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 8, 2020

Frank Lampard's side are expected to splash the cash in the upcoming window and have also been linked with Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and EPL defender Ben Chilwell. The Blues are currently fourth on the EPL standings and have already added Ajax midfielder Hakim ZIyech to their squad, who will join the club at the end of the season.

The EPL is scheduled to resume later this month and Chelsea will aim to retain their position in the EPL top-four. Securing UEFA Champions League qualification will be of paramount importance to the Blues if they are to secure all their top targets in the upcoming transfer window.