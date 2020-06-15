EPL giants Chelsea in surprise talks with Championship superstar

Brentford attacker Said Benrahma is attracting interest from EPL clubs Chelsea, Arsenal and Leicester City.

EPL giants Chelsea have reportedly begun negotiations to snap up the 24-year-old attacker.

According to Mohamed Bouhafsi of RMC Sport, EPL giants Chelsea have begun negotiations for Brentford FC attacker Said Benrahma. The Algerian has been one of the standout players in the Championship this season and has attracted interest from several EPL clubs, including Arsenal and Leicester City.

A left-winger by trade, Benrahma can also deputize on the right flank and has dazzled the Championship with his skills on the ball. With ten goals and eight assists across 34 appearances for Brentford this season, the 24-year-old looks ready to secure a big move to the EPL.

As per reports, Frank Lampard is a big fan of the player and although Chelsea haven't made an official offer yet, they have declared their interest to sign one of the most exciting players from the second-tier of English football.

EPL clubs vying for Benrahma's signature

In recent seasons, the lower leagues in England have produced several quality players who have thrived in the EPL. The likes of Dele Alli, James Maddison and David Brooks, amongst others, have successfully made the transition to the EPL and made big impressions for their respective teams.

Benrahma is also attracting interest from EPL sides Leicester City and Arsenal, but only Chelsea have entered into formal negotiations with Brentford. The Blues have been one of the most active EPL clubs in the transfer market in recent weeks, as they look to assemble a strong squad to compete on all fronts next season.

Having already agreed a deal for Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech, the EPL giants are also expected to finalize a deal for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner in the coming days. The German international was tipped to join fellow EPL side Liverpool, but Chelsea swooped in as the Reds were reluctance to meet his £53 million release clause.

Info @RMCsport : #Chelsea est entré en discussions avec l’entourage de Saïd #Benrahma. Le club entraîné par Frank Lampard a même fait part de son intérêt à Brentford sans pour autant transmettre d’offre pour le moment. Leicester et Arsenal intéressés aussi. — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) June 15, 2020

Additionally, Chelsea have also been linked with the likes of Ben Chilwell, Nicolas Tagliafico and Jadon Sancho. The EPL giants are prepared to oversee a summer overhaul and spend aggressively to bridge the gap between themselves and league leaders Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's side are a staggering 34 points clear of Chelsea and have dominated the EPL season right from the get-go. However, the Blues have enjoyed a decent first season under Lampard and look well-positioned to secure a top-four finish.

With 48 points from 29 games, Chelsea are fourth on the EPL table, three points clear of Manchester United. With a favourable run of fixtures coming up, the Blues will look to finish the season strongly and confirm their participation in next season Champions League campaign.

Saïd Benrahma's 2019/20 Championship season by numbers so far:



❍ 34 games

❍ 30.7 90s

❍ 127 shots

❍ 105 take-ons completed

❍ 14 fouls won

❍ 33 tackles made

❍ 11.2 xG

❍ 10 goals

❍ 9.6 xA

❍ 7 assists



An absolute joy to watch. 🤹‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/wMLRen8QIy — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 15, 2020

The EPL is scheduled to return this week after a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Chelsea take on Aston Villa at Villa Park in their first game back and will look to record a victory to maintain their top spot four.

With Manchester United breathing down their necks, the Blues will have to be at their best if they are to secure a spot in the Champions League next season.