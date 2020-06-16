EPL giants close in on Jadon Sancho as Borussia Dortmund manager makes surprising admission

Jadon Sancho has been linked to several EPL clubs in the past few weeks and Lucien Favre's statement will have caught their attention.

Borussia Dortmund has parted ways with several young players in the past and will probably have to cope with Jadon Sancho's departure to the EPL next season.

Jadon Sancho has captured the attention of several EPL clubs

Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre has admitted that English prospect Jadon Sancho could secure a move to the EPL in the upcoming transfer window. The surprising statement from the Swiss manager will further boost speculation about Jadon Sancho's rumoured departure to the EPL.

Jadon Sancho has been one of Borussia Dortmund's best players over the past year and is considered by several EPL giants as one of the most talented prospects in Europe. The former Manchester City youth product is likely to leave Borussia Dortmund and join an EPL club in the coming months.

Jadon Sancho's future at Borussia Dortmund remains uncertain after head coach Lucien Favre admitted the forward was among players that could leave this summer. — Sky Sports (@SkySports) June 16, 2020

Earlier today, Jadon Sancho was included in a list of nominations for the 2020 Golden Boy award. The young English winger has put in several excellent performances in the Bundesliga and the Champions League and will move to the EPL at some point in the future.

Jadon Sancho forced a move away from EPL behemoths Manchester City and signed his first senior contract with Borussia Dortmund in 2017. The forward has been in exceptional form in Germany in the recent past and is considered one of the best young players in the world.

Jadon Sancho may be heading to the EPL, according to Luvien Favre

Jadon Sancho has been one of the best forwards in the Bundesliga

EPL giants Manchester United are currently in the market for Jadon Sancho and have made several enquiries regarding the young winger's availability. The Red Devils will face stiff competition from EPL rivals Liverpool and Chelsea for Jadon Sancho's signature.

Lucien Favre was asked about the career roadmaps of both Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hakimi. While the manager acknowledged that the two youngsters were the most talented players in his side, it would be difficult for Borussia Dortmund to keep them from the EPL and the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

"You have spoken about two players who we don't know definitively what will happen - they could stay with us, that's clear and that would be good for me. We'll see what we'll do in defence, midfield or attack."

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jadon Sancho

🇳🇴 Erling Haaland

🇨🇦 Alphonso Davies



Who should be crowned European Golden Boy? 👑👦 — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) June 16, 2020

Despite his struggles with injuries, Jadon Sancho has been one of Borussia Dortmund's most prolific players this season. The former EPL prospect has scored 17 goals and registered an astonishing 16 assists in only 24 appearances this season.

Sancho's creativity and poise on the ball are unmatched in the Bundesliga and can be countered only by a select few individuals in the EPL.

Borussia Dortmund has lost several young talents to bigger European clubs in the past and Lucien Favre indicated that the same is likely to happen with Jadon Sancho.

"Obviously players will go and we hope that they stay but it's possible that they may also leave."

Jadon Sancho has excellent dribbling skills and will fit in well in the EPL

Manchester United is currently looking to reinforce its squad and Jadon Sancho would be an excellent addition. Chelsea is also on the lookout for talented young players and it may well happen that Sancho joins fellow Bundesliga prospect Timo Werner at the Stamford Bridge.

Jadon Sancho is only a few months away from making a key career decision but for the moment, the Borussia Dortmund winger will have to keep his EPL aspirations on hold and focus on his side's Bundesliga campaign.

