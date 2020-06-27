EPL giants Liverpool celebrate title triumph as former players lavish praise on historic achievement

Former players and managers took to social media, as they reacted to Liverpool being crowned EPL champions.

The Reds won the EPL title for the first time over 30 years, sparking wild celebrations across the world.

Luis Suarez and Steven Gerrard were amongst Liverpool's well-wishers

Liverpool were crowned EPL champions earlier this week, as the Reds won the English top-flight for the first time in over 30 years. On a day when happiness and euphoria were present in equal amounts, relief was the overwhelming emotion for the EPL giants.

After three decades of false dawns and agony, the Merseyside giants finally secured the EPL title and are set to celebrate for weeks to come.

Liverpool returned to action after the three-month hiatus with a trip to Goodison Park to take on arch-rivals Everton. While the runaway EPL leaders were expected to beat their local rivals again, the game ended in a stale 1-1 draw.

However, Jurgen Klopp's side capped off their return to Anfield with a stunning 4-0 victory against Crystal Palace a few days later. The Reds also knew they would be crowned EPL champions 24 hours later if Manchester City failed to beat Chelsea.

At Stamford Bridge, the Blues produced a stunning showing as they recorded a 2-1 victory, a result that was celebrated more in Merseyside than in London.

After the Cityzens' defeat, Liverpool were mathematically confirmed as EPL champions, as they celebrated through the night to commemorate their historic achievement.

Speaking to BBC Sport a few hours after their coronation, a jubilant Jurgen Klopp opened up on what their EPL triumph meant to him, the coaching staff and the players.

"I was absolutely overwhelmed and didn't understand anything, what happened with my body, what happened with my emotions."

"I realised it was obviously really big, I knew that before but I don't think you can be prepared for a situation like this. I was not."

Advertisement

The German also revealed how overwhelming it was when Liverpool were finally crowned champions, as he added that he cried more than he would have expected.

"Maybe you can, but I wasn't and so it hit me full, in my face, and when I've had similar situations you know that it's nice but it's intense as well.

"I don't feel the pressure too much before it happens - but when it happens the amount of relief shows how big the pressure was before."

"I was just not able to speak. Usually it's a good moment to have a speech to the players but I was just not able to do it - I was completely overwhelmed, I was crying too much last night."

Former Liverpool players also took to social media to pass on their congratulations to the current crop, who accomplished what several world-class superstars in the past failed to do so.

The likes of Luis Suarez, Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher were amongst the well-wishers, as players past and present joined in on the act.

Stars past and present laud EPL giants Liverpool

Huge congrats to everyone at @LFC on winning the @premierleague. Unbelievable squad, magnificent manager, great staff but above all my sincere congrats to every single LFC supporter. You've been waiting so long and finally that desired trophy is yours. Very well deserved🙌🏻🏆#YNWA pic.twitter.com/hf6DzX6fOP — Fernando Torres (@Torres) June 25, 2020

CHAMPIONS!! 🏆 Congratulations @LFC!! Award more than deserved after an excellent season. 30 years later 👏🏼 Today I feel more than proud of having belonged to this great club ❤️ #OnceARedAlwaysARed #YNWA #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/1UpfC15Izd — Pepe Reina (@PReina25) June 25, 2020

Congratulations to @LFC, after 30 years, the dream comes true! Very happy for all the Reds! You'll never walk alone #YNWA #Champions #Liverpool — Rafa Benitez Web (@rafabenitezweb) June 25, 2020

Congrats Bobby 🍾

Always in your side 😉#teamaxe https://t.co/equ4NH91Nz — Javier Mascherano (@Mascherano) June 26, 2020