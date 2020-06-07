EPL giants Manchester United jump ahead of Real Madrid to complete stunning deal for Ajax superstar

EPL club Manchester United have made their move to secure the signature of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek.

Aside from the EPL, the 23-year-old is also in talks with Real Madrid.

Manchester United have jumped ahead of Real Madrid for the signing of Donny van de Beek

According to De Telegraaf, record EPL champions Manchester United are in negotiations with Eredivisie champions Ajax to secure the signature of Donny van de Beek. The Dutch midfielder had been linked with a switch to Real Madrid last summer, but the move never materialized.

The EPL side's interest in Van de Beek is reportedly long-standing, as the Athletic reported in January that he is amongst the candidates being considered as a summer reinforcement. The likes of Jack Grealish, James Maddison and Jude Bellingham complete the EPL outfit's midfield shortlist, but Van de Beek has reportedly jumped to the front of the queue.

As per the report, Real Madrid are considering pulling the plug on the deal due to the uncertainty of their finances after the COVID-19 outbreak. While the Spanish giants have all but agreed a deal for the Dutchman, the EPL outfit are looking to capitalize on the situation to complete a deal swiftly.

Manchester United beraamt ‘overval’, wil transfer van @Donny_beek6 naar Real Madrid, die alleen nog hangt op de medische keuring, torpederen en meldt zich voor middenvelder van #Ajax.https://t.co/RMf5DrslYu — Mike Verweij (@MikeVerweij) June 6, 2020

De Telegraaf have also added that the EPL outfit's relationship with Ajax could play a defining role in any potential deal. Ed Woodward enjoys a good working relationship with Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar, who represented Manchester United successfully for six years.

EPL giants steal the march on Ajax midfielder

Donny van de Beek looks set to leave Ajax this summer

The Times have echoed these claims, adding that the EPL giants are considering a bid believed to be in the region of €55 million. Ajax are resigned to losing the 23-year-old this summer and it remains to be seen if he completes his dream move to the EPL.

Additionally, the Red Devils have also been linked with a big-money move for Jadon Sancho. Since swapping the EPL for the Bundesliga in 2018, Sancho has established himself as one of the hottest prospects in world football and is attracting interest from the biggest clubs in the world.

Sancho has indicated that he would like to return to the EPL and the Red Devils are leading the race to his signature, while Chelsea are also monitoring the situation.

Manchester United are expected to have a huge summer despite the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. The Red Devils have not won an EPL title since the days of Sir Alex Ferguson and are looking to assemble a squad capable of competing on all fronts again.

#mufc have renewed their interest in Donny van de Beek and are weighing up a bid. Real Madrid have agreed an outlined €55m deal with Ajax but the coronavirus pandemic has left the player uncertain whether Real can sign him this summer #mulive [times] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 6, 2020

The likes of James Maddison and Jack Grealish have also been linked with moves to Old Trafford. However, neither of them will be pursued if the Red Devils manage to get the signing of Van de Beek over the line.

The EPL is scheduled to return later this month after a two-month hiatus owing to the coronavirus outbreak in Europe. Manchester United are fifth on the EPL standings and are currently three points behind Chelsea in fourth place.

With a favourable run of games coming up, the EPL giants will look to string together a run of wins to secure a top-four finish at the end of the season.