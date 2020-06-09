EPL kit leak: Arsenal's 2020/21 third kit surfaces on social media

Arsenal's latest kit reveal sees the EPL giants sporting a fascinating blue shade.

The Gunners are currently 9th in the EPL table and have an outside chance of finishing in the top four this season.

Arsenal's third kit has been revealed by Footy Headlines

In yet another shocking reveal, Footy Headlines has provided an update regarding the third kit of EPL giants Arsenal for the 2020/21 EPL season.

Earlier this week, the EPL rumour mill was rife with news of an impending kit leak. Arsenal has experienced kit leaks in the past. In May, Arsenal's home kit for the 2020/21 EPL season was also leaked on social media.

With more and more reported kit leaks occurring as the current season remain in its final phases, images of what could be Arsenal's home shirt for next season have made the rounds online.

Arsenal's third kit sports a fascinating petrol-blue navy dye with light orange text. In keeping with other kits sponsored by the Emirates group, the EPL club's third kit has the text "Emirates: Fly Better" across the front of the shirt in a mild orange hue.

EPL giants Arsenal make their third kit available from August 2020

Arsenal is no stranger to kit leaks

Arsenal's recent kit leak is the latest in a series of reveals that have left EPL giants scampering to maintain secrecy. The Gunners are familiar with these leaks and have experienced several unexpected kit releases in the past.

At the moment, reports have emerged that Arsenal wishes to unveil the kit in the coming weeks. The kit will be available in retail stores from the 20th of August and can be bought for a price of $90 apiece.

Arsenal's navy blue third kit is arguably one of its best shirts in the recent past. The attractive blue shades in the kit are perfectly complemented by the light texture of the text and the kit also sports Arsenal's traditional three white stripes on the sides of the shirt.

We won 6-0 against Charlton Athletic in a behind closed doors friendly held at Emirates Stadium earlier today



🗞 Read the match report 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 6, 2020

The kit leak has transpired less than two weeks before the restart of the EPL season. Arsenal takes on a formidable Manchester City in the first match of the restarted EPL season and the Gunners will have to be at their absolute best to stand a chance against Pep Guardiola's side.

In preparation for the much-awaited EPL curtain-raiser, Arsenal organised a friendly with EFL Championship side Charlton Athletic. Arsenal predictably won the match by a massive margin of 6-0 with its most illustrious stars getting on the scoresheet.

The friendly will have provided a massive confidence boost to Arsenal's young EPL talents. The club's young striker Edward Nketiah netted a hat-trick against Charlton Athletic with prodigious midfielder Joe Willock also scoring a goal.

Pep Guardiola will face Mikel Arteta in a fantastic game later this month

Arsenal's lethal strike force of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette also scored in the friendly. While the former has been prolific for the Gunners this season and is in contention for the EPL with 17 goals, Lacazette has struggled to make a mark this season. The French striker will have to improve in the final third if Arsenal is to move up the EPL table after the restart.

The Gunners face an uphill battle in their first assignment after the EPL restart and face Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has worked with the former Barcelona manager in the past and his rapport with Guardiola makes the fixture all the more exciting.

With a hectic EPL schedule that begins in a few days, Mikel Arteta will have to summon all his experience to ensure that Arsenal has a fighting chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season.