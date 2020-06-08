EPL legend claims Liverpool better off without Timo Werner

EPL great Paul Robinson believes that Jurgen Klopp dodged a bullet by not signing Timo Werner.

The former EPL goalkeeper said that Liverpool could afford two or three players for the price of the German striker.

Liverpool target Timo Werner snubbed the EPL giants to join Chelsea

In an exclusive interview with the Football Insider, EPL great Paul Robinson claimed that Liverpool may just be better off without the services of German striker Timo Werner.

Selling Alvaro Morata for £58m and activating Timo Werner's £49m release clause. Chelsea doing business. pic.twitter.com/OPWEF3X8ia — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 5, 2020

Robinson's voiced his opinion after reports emerged that Liverpool's EPL rivals Chelsea pipped the Merseyside club to the star forward's signing. Chelsea is believed to have activated the RB Leipzig hitman's release clause and is likely to bring him to the EPL in the upcoming transfer window.

Timo Werner has been in sensational form for RB Leipzig and his progress has been tracked by several EPL clubs over the past few months. Liverpool and Manchester United were in contention to sign the young striker before he decided to start his EPL adventure with Chelsea.

EPL great Paul Robinson believes that Liverpool should not worry about Chelsea's coup

Timo Werner has been in excellent form for RB Leipzig this season

Timo Werner is one of the most exceptional young talents in the world of football today. The German forward has scored an incredible 29 goals this season and has set up 10 others, and is the best player at RB Leipzig by a country mile.

The Bundesliga has long come to terms with the fact that Timo Werner would depart to the EPL. Chelsea was the first to pounce on Werner's release clause and are set to secure the striker's signing for a fee of £49 million.

According to former EPL goalkeeper Paul Robinson, however, the striker's much-awaited arrival in the EPL may not be all that it seems. Robinson stated that Liverpool has plenty of star quality and that Timo Werner's decision to join Chelsea may provide Jurgen Klopp with the impetus he needs to reinforce his squad.

"Klopp has got a lot of quality there and they will not have trouble attracting players."

How good is this from Timo Werner?! 🤯



A special player having a special season 🔥



What a strike! pic.twitter.com/Dc8DNTZI13 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 19, 2020

The football world's pockets have been severely impacted by the worldwide pandemic and with several clubs taking drastic measures to improve their finances, fans are set to experience a quiet transfer window.

Robinson said that in light of the financial situation that clubs in the EPL are facing at the moment, Liverpool's failure to sign Timo Werner might prove to be a blessing in disguise.

“In the current market you might be able to get two or three top quality players for £50million. Liverpool might have weighed it up and think they can get three for that price in the upcoming window.”

Liverpool is also trying to bring Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly to the EPL. While the Merseyside club may have missed out on Timo Werner, Robinson hits the nail on the head and points out that Liverpool will now have the funds to make potentially more important signings.

Liverpool's attacking lineup has been virtually unstoppable

Liverpool currently has the most formidable attacking trident in the EPL. The Merseyside club will not feel Timo Werner's loss as long as its famed attacking lineup continues to torment defences in the EPL.

With the likes of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Xherdan Shaqiri in the side, Timo Werner may have struggled to find a place in the starting eleven of the league leaders.

Timo Werner's decision to explore the challenges of the EPL may turn out to be an excellent decision for the player as well as Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.