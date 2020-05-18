David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Steven Gerrard

EPL great Steven Gerrard revealed details about the best players he has ever shared the pitch with during an interview with journalist Jude Aston. The former Liverpool captain also discussed a move to Chelsea that nearly materialized after his inspirational performance in the UEFA Champions League final in 2005.

"Obviously, if you look at all kinds of different positions and players, I think defensively Carragher and Hyypia were the ones I played the most with, they were really solid."

"From a midfield point of view, I was lucky enough to play with Hamann, Alonso, Mascherano, top players like Steve McManaman for a very short while."

The EPL legend played for Liverpool for well over a decade. EPL's top Merseyside club has always enlisted the service of the world's most exceptional strikers, and Steven Gerrard acknowledged that it had been a privilege to share the football pitch with them.

"And then forwards, you know, I'm littered with options there as well, I've been ever so lucky. We've got Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler, Suarez and Torres."

Gerrard's success in the EPL earned him a place in the national team, where he played alongside some of the biggest names in EPL football.

While Gerrard does mention a few high-profile players in the interview, several other big EPL names like John Terry, David Beckham, and Ashley Cole are missing from the list.

"From an England point of view, you've got your Rooneys, Scholes, and Lampard. I've been lucky enough to share a pitch with some real world-class players."

EPL great Steven Gerrard talks Istanbul, Chelsea, and more

UEFA Champions League Final - AC Milan v Liverpool

Steven Gerrard's storied career has seen some iconic performances, including the 2005 Champions League final against AC Milan and the FA Cup final in 2006.

"Istanbul is the biggest highlight for sure, for a local lad who's been at Liverpool since eight years of age. Your football career is a journey of highs and lows, anyone telling you any different is not telling you the truth. Unless you're a Ronaldo or a Messi and it's continued success, success, success."

"There's no possible way to feel better on the football pitch than to win the European Cup for your team."

Liverpool found themselves down by 3 goals to nothing against a brilliant AC Milan team at half-time and went on to script one of the most memorable comebacks by any EPL team in football history. Steven Gerrard pays tribute to the Liverpool fans and recognizes their role in the legendary victory.

"One thing that you've got to give the fans credit for on that day is that they never gave up on us. They stayed with us, they kept supporting the team."

"The single, 'You'll Never Walk Alone', you can hear it going off, you can hear it coming back on. They were absolutely special on the night, and at half-time, you're thinking, 'Come on lads, we need to give the fans something here.'"

"They had travelled there from all parts of the world and they deserved something to take home with them and something to hang on to. Thankfully we got back into the game quickly."

Steven Gerrard's incredible performances in 2005 attracted the interest of several EPL rivals. Jose Mourinho was the manager of EPL club, Chelsea, at the time and nearly succeeded in bringing the midfielder to London.

As fate would have it, Gerrard decided to stay with his boyhood club and earned accolades not only from the Anfield faithful but from the rest of the EPL as well.

While he was never able to win the EPL title and came agonizingly close on several occasions, Steven Gerrard retired from the game as a bonafide EPL legend.