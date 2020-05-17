EPL legend Vincent Kompany claims Manchester United threw away 2011-12 title 

Manchester City v Queens Park Rangers - Premier League

EPL and Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany described the incredible moments following Sergio Aguero's stoppage-time strike in the 2011-12 season in a tell-all interview with Gary Lineker.

The Belgian defender was candid about his and his teammates' emotions following EPL's most memorable match and called it the "moment of his generation in football."

"United threw it away"



Vincent Kompany reflects on Man City's dramatic 2012 title win 🏆



In response to Gary Lineker's questions about the legendary EPL match against Queens Park Rangers, Kompany revealed that the season still left him speechless to this day. The match wrote Sergio Aguero into EPL's history books and immortalized him as a modern-day great in the EPL.

"It was a special day and to this day I don't really know how to describe what happened at at that moment, how we nearly gave it away after such a comeback."

"As soon as that went in, I knew that this would be the moment of my generation in football. It was that clear and that special, what Aguero did."

"I remember how bad he was during the game, and for him to wait until the last second to have a positive contribution to the game, he cemented himself in Manchester City and football history. It was such a special moment."

"I felt like I was shouting my soul out of my body at that point. It was literally that much of an explosion and I just remember it as one of the most confusing moments of my life. It was just mayhem."

Kompany believes EPL favorites Manchester United bottled their lead

The 2011-12 EPL season witnessed a proverbial see-saw of power till the very end between the two Manchester giants. The Red Devils had accumulated a lead of 8 points with six games left in the season but inexplicably conceded the EPL title to Manchester City with a string of under-par performances.

Manchester City also emerged victorious in the last Manchester derby of the season, with a Vincent Kompany header helping them to a crucial 1-0 victory.

EPL giants Manchester United certainly had several opportunities to seal the title victory well before the final matchday, but were unable to do so. Kompany believes that while Manchester City may not have had its best season, the team was able to seize the most crucial moments.

"The image that stays with me is the image of confusion over there as well. It's very vivid in my mind and I think it's special to do it over Manchester United because of the rivalry."

"As much as we were the better team over the course of the season, in reality, United kind of threw it away because we were not consistent. We were fantastic in moments but then we had moments where we had inexplicable losses."

Manchester City v Queens Park Rangers - Premier League

The 2011-12 EPL season had arguably the most exhilarating season climax of the century. Manchester City was desperate for victory on the final day of the season against a Queens Park Rangers side that was playing for survival for a large part of the game.

After some incredible bedlam and strikes for Pablo Zabaleta, Djibril Cisse, Jamie Mackie, and Edin Dzeko, Manchester City's talisman Sergio Aguero stepped up to score the winning goal. His strike secured Manchester City's first EPL title in over 40 years.

The heroics of the City players, the raptures of the Etihad faithful, and the power shift that the spectacle initiated ensured that a cosmic shift in the dynamics of the EPL was inevitable.