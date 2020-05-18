EPL: Liverpool legend makes brutally honest Bruno Fernandes claim

Bruno Fernandes has been top form since moving to Manchester Unit

Runaway EPL (English Premier League) league leaders Liverpool have been urged to sign an attacking midfielder by club legend Jan Molby.

After 29 games played, the Reds top the EPL standings and have opened up a stunning 25 point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

Bruno Fernandes is the February Premier League Player of the Month. He only arrived on January 30th pic.twitter.com/7vUufR69Mo — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 16, 2020

Molby, who spent 12 years with the current EPL leaders, praised Manchester United new-boy Bruno Fernandes for making an immediate impact. The Dane, who was also a midfielder back in the day, added that Liverpool should look to invest in an attacking midfielder.

“It might hurt me to say this a little bit, but if you look at the impact Bruno Fernandes has had at Manchester United, now I would love Liverpool to sign that type of a midfield player."

As quoted by Daily Star, Molby claimed that the soon to be EPL champions need something different in the centre of the park.

"I want a midfield player that brings something different to what James Milner or Naby Keita or Georginio Wijnaldum or Jordan Henderson brings.”

“I would dearly love us to get one like that."

EPL giants urged to sign Kai Havertz

Liverpool have been urged to sign Kai Havertz

The EPL side have been linked with a whole host of players, including the Bundesliga trio of Jadon Sancho, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

Molby urged the Reds to make a move for the latter, who has is hailed as one of the most exciting talents in Europe.

"Who would that be? We could go back to Germany, they play Monday night, Leverkusen, the young boy Kai Havertz looks a really, really good player"

Liverpool and the rest of the EPL outfits are expected to spend judiciously this summer, with the coronavirus pandemic throwing a major spanner into the works of their transfer plans.

Timo Werner is Liverpool's top transfer target this summer.

However, Timo Werner is Jurgen Klopp's top transfer target and has reportedly rejected advances from fellow EPL sides Manchester United and Chelsea.

🗣️ Timo Werner on the Liverpool rumours pic.twitter.com/kn1PrcAiyQ — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 19, 2020

The German international is believed to have his heart set on a move to the EPL leaders and has not hidden his admiration for the reigning European champions.

"Liverpool are the best team in the world at the moment, and when you're linked with that team it makes me very proud."

"It's a pleasure but I know Liverpool play a lot of good players and I have to improve myself and to learn much more things to get on this level to play there."

Werner also described Jurgen Klopp as the best manager in the world, and it remains to be seen if he secures his dream switch to the EPL.

Molby affirmed that while plenty of exciting players are available in the market, only time will let if the EPL side decide to spend the big bucks this summer.

"Let's wait and see and see what kind of money Liverpool have available to make transfers, but I think there are plenty of exciting young players out there.”

Liverpool are two wins away from securing the EPL title and are expected to return to training this week, as the English top-flight prepares to resume after a two-month hiatus due to COVID-19.