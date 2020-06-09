EPL manager Jurgen Klopp backs Mario Gotze: "He is an exceptional player"

EPL manager Jurgen Klopp has backed Mario Gotze to turn his career around.

Gotze looks set to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season and has been linked with a move to the EPL.

EPL manager Jurgen Klopp has shared his thoughts on Mario Gotze, who looks set to depart Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer this summer. The German international has been linked with a move to the EPL and came close to joining Liverpool in the summer of 2016.

Gotze made his Dortmund debut under Klopp and established himself as one of the best players in the world. However, in recent seasons, a combination of poor form and injuries have derailed his career.

Neil Jones on Mario Gotze. ⚽https://t.co/edU8SmUn5b — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) June 2, 2020

Speaking to Sky Germany, EPL boss Klopp claimed that the German needs to find a club that will give him regular game time.

"Mario Gotze will probably need to play a few games in a row. He needs a club that gives him the feeling of not being forced to change the world in every game. On the contrary, he must play normally and do it continuously. Only then do I think we will see old Götze again.

"This obviously is not possible at Borussia Dortmund at the moment, given the quality they have in the offensive department. And so it totally makes sense for Mario to leave the club."

EPL giants Liverpool made a move to sign Gotze in 2016, as he looked set to depart Bayern Munich at the time. However, the German rejected advances from the EPL club in favour of a return to Dortmund.

No EPL offers on the table for Gotze

Klopp added that he remains a big fan of the player and wished him well for his future. Liverpool have once again been linked with a move for Gotze but it remains unlikely that the runaway EPL leaders will make a move for the 28-year-old.

"Honestly, I wish him all the luck in the world. I think he is an exceptional player and an equally exceptional person. I love him and always wish him all the best."

Gotze's stock has plummeted in recent seasons and the player is desperately devoid of confidence at the moment. Having played the best football of his career under Klopp, the German international failed to fulfil his true potential at Bayern Munich and is one of football's forgotten men.

Since leaving Dortmund, Klopp and Gotze's careers have followed different trajectories. While the 28-year-old is on the brink of being a free agent, his former manager has achieved legendary status in England.

🎢 From Wunderkind to Weltmeister, Mario Götze has had a rollercoaster career and is still just 28!



⭐️ The BVB star was a top performer in our 2010/11 Top Teenage XI and once among the most valuable players in the world according to @TMuk_news...



🔗 Incoming thread 👇 pic.twitter.com/lyhLWrW4sU — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) June 4, 2020

Klopp looks set to lead Liverpool to their first EPL title in 30 years and has already won three major honours at Anfield, including the UEFA Champions League. The Merseyside giants are currently 25 points clear in the EPL summit and could mathematically seal the title by the end of the month.

The EPL is set to resume later this month after a break of nearly three months due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe. In their first game back in the EPL, Liverpool take on Everton at Goodison Park and could seal the title at the home of their arch-rivals if Manchester City fail to beat Arsenal next week.