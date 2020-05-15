Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are two wins away from securing the Premier League title

English Premier League ( EPL ) manager Jurgen Klopp's hilarious comments about Gary Neville have sent social media into a frenzy. The former Premier League legend is currently working as a pundit and is one of the most vocal ex-players around.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Klopp touched upon a variety of topics and the full interview will be made available tomorrow evening. The pick of the bunch was his statement about Neville, as he claimed that the EPL legend has his opinion about everything.

"I didn't learn a lot during lockdown except Gary Neville has an opinion on absolutely everything! It's incredible! So no, I didn't learn a lot but I have known myself for 52 years."

Klopp's light-hearted comments about the former Manchester United defender typifies his nature.

Liverpool are the reigning European champions

The Premier League manager also claimed that he is proud of the way the coronavirus pandemic being handled globally, adding that it is a difficult situation for everyone involved.

"I know I can deal with difficult situations before and this is a difficult situation not only for me and my family but for everybody on this planet. I am quite proud of how we as a society are dealing with it."

"We as human beings are not perfect so we make mistakes but I think we have understood a lot more of how we are all connected to each other. That is something good."

Klopp's Liverpool are runaway leaders in the EPL this season and are 25 points clear of Manchester City in second place. No return date has been fixed for the resumption of the Premier League, but it remains likely that games will be played behind closed doors next month.

EPL legends have a laugh on social media

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher are pundits for Sky Sports currently

Jamie Carragher's hilarious reaction during a chat with Neville has also been well received by fans across the world. Joined by the controversial football agent Kia Joorabchian who represents Carlos Tevez, the trio sat down for a chat about the former EPL attacker.

Neville claimed that Tevez's attitude in his final days at Manchester United was pitiful, which did not go down well with the Iranian businessman. Amidst all the chaos, Carragher proceeded to eat a bag of chips, indicating that he enjoyed the drama between the pair.

Tevez's time in the Premier League was controversial. The Argentine attacker spent two seasons with Manchester United but shocked the world with his decision to move to EPL rivals Manchester City.

Liverpool are just two wins away from mathematically sealing their first EPL trophy in 30 years. However, their wait for the Premier League title is set to continue for the time being, with no return being confirmed as things stand.

The Premier League's 'Project Restart' is in full swing, but a lot of details are yet to be ironed out. The idea of completing the rest of the games on neutral grounds has faced opposition from several teams from the bottom six, as they are unwilling to forego home advantage amidst a relegation scrap.

However, the 2019-20 season of the EPL will be completed at all costs when it is safe to do so.