EPL manager Jurgen Klopp rubbishes claims of Liverpool resting on their laurels: "We will attack again!"

Jurgen Klopp believed that Liverpool's and his own past failures spurred the club onto EPL success.

Liverpool were crowned EPL champions last week with seven games to spare.

Jurgen Klopp became the first German manager to win the EPL title

Jurgen Klopp has affirmed that newly crowned EPL champions Liverpool will not show any signs of complacency after their historic achievement. The Reds were crowned EPL champions for the first time in over 30 years and did so with seven games to spare — an English top-flight record.

In an interview with Independent Sport, the German tactician said that Liverpool will look to win the EPL title once again next season.

Jürgen Klopp interview:



• I'm a good lesson that life goes on after losing

• I don't see it that you can win if you defend something. We'll attack again

• People will be afraid that these boys will get lazy. They can't, it's not in their naturehttps://t.co/ziHkbocIqc — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) June 30, 2020

However, Klopp remained wary of the fact that the competition in the EPL is as good as it's been in a long time and added that there is no guarantee if they'll win it next season.

“People may expect from us to win the league again. But I will not go into the season like this."

“I want us to play the best football we can play. I don't see it that you can win something if you defend something."

“We won it last year, nice, and now we will attack again. There is no guarantee that we will do it but we will try."

Liverpool have won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup in the last 12 months. After a run of losing six cup finals in succession, Klopp finally put past demons to bed by getting his hands on the European Cup last summer.

Past failures key to EPL success, claims Klopp

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool won the UEFA Champions League last season

The EPL manager spoke in detail about how past failures have spurred him onto success, as he added that life goes on regardless of results on a football pitch.

“We had so many close failures: like with Mainz not going up by a point, not going up on goal difference, then getting up with the worst points tally ever; Dortmund not qualifying for Europe, then losing a Champions League final."

“I am a good example that life goes on. I would have had plenty of reasons for getting upset and saying 'I don't try any more'."

The Reds' historic achievement sparked wild celebrations from fans across the world, as their 30 year EPL drought finally came to an end. Liverpool are set to take to the field for the first time since their EPL coronation, as they prepare to lock horns with Manchester City later this week.

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool won the Premier League the hard way 💪 pic.twitter.com/0sf9tniwCD — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 29, 2020

Pep Guardiola's side are a staggering 23 points behind the Reds and have been second best since the opening weeks of the EPL season.

Klopp and Liverpool have plenty of EPL records in sight between now and the end of the season. With seven games left to play, the Reds will look to finish with a flourish and cap off a stunning season by breaking the EPL points record.

Manchester City's tally of 100 points in the 2017-18 season is the record as things stand. Liverpool need 14 points from seven EPL games between now and the end of the season to write their names into the history books.

