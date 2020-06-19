EPL outcast Mesut Ozil determined to stay at Arsenal

According to recent reports, Mesut Ozil wants to play in the EPL with Arsenal for another year.

The German midfielder played no part against Manchester City earlier this week and will have to earn his place in the side.

Mesut Ozil has been a controversial figure in the EPL

According to an ESPN report released earlier today, EPL midfielder Mesut Ozil is allegedly hellbent on staying at the club and fulfilling his contract. The current terms of the German midfielder's contract keep Mesut Ozil with EPL giants Arsenal till 2021.

Mesut Ozil has had a torrid time in the EPL and has been offered to several clubs in the transfer market in the past. The German midfielder has spent his time on the sidelines for most of this EPL season and is regularly linked with a move away from the club.

Exclusive: Mesut Ozil is determined to see out the final year of his #afc contract, club keen to sell/loan to raise funds & offload £350k wage. Arteta open to using him, relationship between head coach and player remains professional. Story: https://t.co/DZ5o8kqni3 — James Olley (@JamesOlley) June 19, 2020

According to recent reports in the media, however, the former Real Madrid midfielder is intent on staying in the EPL and proving his mettle. In the right setup, Ozil is known to be a highly creative influence and wreak havoc with his supernatural passing skills.

The Arsenal midfielder has been roundly criticised, however, for his distinct lack of stamina and his inability to serve as a defensive asset in the midfield.

EPL clubs wary of Mesut Ozil's high wages

EPL midfielder Mesut Ozil has no suitors in the transfer market

Mesut Ozil has had a difficult EPL season so far. The German star found himself constantly at odds with former Arsenal manager Unai Emery and was virtually ostracised from the squad. Unai Emery also reportedly asked Ozil to improve his attitude and work-rate and preferred Arsenal's young EPL talents over the experienced midfielder.

Things took a turn for the better for Mesut Ozil after Unai Emery's acrimonious departure for the club. Arsenal appointed former player Mikel Arteta as the head coach for the remainder of the EPL season. The Spanish manager had shared a dressing room with Ozil in the past and made an attempt to reignite the EPL midfielder's ambitions and abilities.

The German midfielder started every single game under Mikel Arteta prior to the suspension of the EPL due to the worldwide pandemic. The charismatic German had started only eight EPL games under Unai Emery and struggled to make an impact under the Basque manager.

This season, Arsenal have paid Mesut Ozil:



£15.75m per goal

£5.25m per assist

£787k per tackle



He is determined to stay at Arsenal, despite the club wanting to sell, sources have told @JamesOlley: https://t.co/0veVO9mC9n pic.twitter.com/PTXaGyO58C — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) June 19, 2020

Mesut Ozil is Arsenal's most expensive asset by a country mile. The EPL superstar earns £350,000 per week and is one of the richest footballers in the Premier League. The money he earns is grossly disproportional to his contributions to the EPL club, however, and his attitude and polarised the Arsenal fanbase.

Mikel Arteta left Mesut Ozil out of his matchday squad against Manchester City earlier this week. EPL clubs are now allowed to have squads consisting of 20 players according to the new EPL regulations, but Ozil did not find a place on Arteta's list of preferred players.

The Gunners were condemned to a devastating defeat as Manchester City put three goals into an unfortunate Bernd Leno's net to seal Pep Guardiola's first victory in the restarted EPL season.

David Luiz was sent off against Manchester City

Mikel Arteta claimed that the decision to omit Ozil from the squad was a purely tactical one. The Spaniard also added that Ozil must give his best to find his place at Arsenal.

Mesut Ozil's time in the EPL may well be coming to an end.

