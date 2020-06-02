×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

EPL star David Luiz all set to snub Benfica to extend his stay at Arsenal

  • EPL star looks set to renew his contract with Premier League giants.
  • EPL defender David Luiz has apparently agreed to renew his contract with Arsenal, for another year.
Abhinav Anand
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 02 Jun 2020, 15:25 IST

Arsenal defender David Luiz
Arsenal defender David Luiz

EPL defender David Luiz looks set to renew his contract with Arsenal. This news comes amid heavy speculation that the Brazilian, a key player for Arsenal this season, was entertaining offers from various clubs across Europe.

The 33-year old EPL center back was linked with a move back to Benfica on a free transfer. However, Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira has confirmed that Luiz’s EPL adventure looks set to continue. The former Chelsea defender had signed a one-year contract when he moved to rivals Arsenal last season.


An EPL veteran David Luiz has been a vital component for Arsenal this season

Luiz has been a vital component of the Gunners' backline this season. He has made 32 appearances across all competitions for the EPL giants. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been particularly impressed with his experience, reports Goal.

David Luiz
David Luiz

Over the years, Luiz has become one of the more recognizable faces in the EPL. Known for his hairstyle and his unorthodox form of defending, Luiz has been one of the more polarising figures in the EPL.


His passing ability has been lauded by many, but his rash form of defending has often left his team in a tricky situation. His passing range means that he has been utilized often as a defensive midfielder in EPL, mostly by Jose Mourinho during his time at Chelsea.

Advertisement

Luiz averages 5.2 long balls per game, the second-highest in the Arsenal squad, just behind Pablo Mari. He also manages 2 tackles and interceptions per game. These stats go on to show how Luiz has been designated as a player whose main responsibilities include getting the ball out of the defensive area through accurate passing, with less impetus on defensive work. Many Arsenal fans regard him as the best central defender at the club right now.

Mikel Arteta and David Luiz
Mikel Arteta and David Luiz

However, his defensive lapses, which have become somewhat of a trademark during his time in the EPL with Chelsea first and now Arsenal have reared its ugly head again.

It was rumored when Unai Emery was in charge that Luiz might be released at the end of the season. However, Mikel Arteta's arrival has spelled a Renaissance at the club for Luiz. It was also rumored that William Saliba's arrival would mean the end for Luiz's spell in the EPL with the Gunners. That has proven not to be the case. It is now infact looking more likely that one of Shkodran Mustafi or Sokratis Papasthathopoulos will leave the EPL club this summer.

The good news for Arsenal and EPL fans is that they can look forward to seeing the flamboyant Brazilian wearing the Arsenal red again.

Published 02 Jun 2020, 15:25 IST
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal Chelsea David Luiz Mikel Arteta Football Transfer News Arsenal Transfer News
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी