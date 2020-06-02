Arsenal defender David Luiz

EPL defender David Luiz looks set to renew his contract with Arsenal. This news comes amid heavy speculation that the Brazilian, a key player for Arsenal this season, was entertaining offers from various clubs across Europe.

The 33-year old EPL center back was linked with a move back to Benfica on a free transfer. However, Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira has confirmed that Luiz’s EPL adventure looks set to continue. The former Chelsea defender had signed a one-year contract when he moved to rivals Arsenal last season.

Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira on David Luiz: "I spoke to him again yesterday. We have a father-to-son relationship. He was in the car with his agent, preparing to renew his contract with Arsenal." 📝 pic.twitter.com/0OgMERlIQO — Goal (@goal) June 2, 2020

An EPL veteran David Luiz has been a vital component for Arsenal this season

Luiz has been a vital component of the Gunners' backline this season. He has made 32 appearances across all competitions for the EPL giants. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been particularly impressed with his experience, reports Goal.

David Luiz

Over the years, Luiz has become one of the more recognizable faces in the EPL. Known for his hairstyle and his unorthodox form of defending, Luiz has been one of the more polarising figures in the EPL.

David Luiz wants to extend his stay at Arsenal despite being out of contract and there is a "very high chance" it will happen [Sky Sports] pic.twitter.com/sbyizk7d7c — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) June 1, 2020

"David will sit down with Arsenal before the season begins, have his conversations and they will both decide if he will stay or not" — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 1, 2020

His passing ability has been lauded by many, but his rash form of defending has often left his team in a tricky situation. His passing range means that he has been utilized often as a defensive midfielder in EPL, mostly by Jose Mourinho during his time at Chelsea.

Luiz averages 5.2 long balls per game, the second-highest in the Arsenal squad, just behind Pablo Mari. He also manages 2 tackles and interceptions per game. These stats go on to show how Luiz has been designated as a player whose main responsibilities include getting the ball out of the defensive area through accurate passing, with less impetus on defensive work. Many Arsenal fans regard him as the best central defender at the club right now.

Mikel Arteta and David Luiz

However, his defensive lapses, which have become somewhat of a trademark during his time in the EPL with Chelsea first and now Arsenal have reared its ugly head again.

It was rumored when Unai Emery was in charge that Luiz might be released at the end of the season. However, Mikel Arteta's arrival has spelled a Renaissance at the club for Luiz. It was also rumored that William Saliba's arrival would mean the end for Luiz's spell in the EPL with the Gunners. That has proven not to be the case. It is now infact looking more likely that one of Shkodran Mustafi or Sokratis Papasthathopoulos will leave the EPL club this summer.

The good news for Arsenal and EPL fans is that they can look forward to seeing the flamboyant Brazilian wearing the Arsenal red again.