Picture source: Sportskeeda

During a video interview with Soccer AM's Tubes, EPL star Georginio Wijnaldum picked attributes and different players both past and present to create his perfect midfielder - while using some of his teammates at league leaders Liverpool.

In this feature, the Dutch international could only use each player for one single category, to encourage variety and ensuring he thought carefully about who would be suitable.

The first category was passing, which Wijnaldum didn't hesitate to answer as Reds legend Steven Gerrard, who made 504 EPL appearances during his illustrious career.

17 – Steven Gerrard participated in his 17th and final Premier League campaign, with the Liverpool captain scoring 120 goals in 504 apps. His final game in the competition ended in a 1-6 defeat at Stoke. Anti-climax. #OptaPLSeasons pic.twitter.com/1mnAovjyxw — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 22, 2020

"What a player he was, I think he had everything, that's why he was one of the best midfielders to play in the game. Also played for Liverpool, so that's why I choose him [laughs]."

Onto strength and the EPL star opted for a legendary compatriot who continues to maintain impressive fitness levels even six years after retiring.

"Clarence Seedorf, what a monster he was and still is now! There's a picture on social media where you saw just how fit he still is. I think it was on the beach, even after his career, he's so fit and strong. Hopefully I will have that also!"

As for the best engine, there was only ever going to be one answer - another EPL stalwart.

"James Milner, what an engine, unbelievable! I see it in training, games, the way he plays and how fit he is. He's nonstop, I have to say when you play against him, it's tough because he's the type of player who will never stop giving everything.

Advertisement

As for the best football brain, again, Wijnaldum only had to choose between two Barcelona legends:

"Xavi. He was unbelievable, I think him and [Andres] Iniesta were the two - when they were together, they were unbelievable but Xavi was Barcelona's brain."

If you were wondering when Andrea Pirlo was going to get a mention in Wijnaldum's list of perfect midfielder attributes, he came next in terms of sheer skill.

"What a player. You can play him every ball, in big and tiny spaces, he always had a solution to every situation so I'll go with him. His first touch was excellent."

Wijnaldum praises EPL legend, as well as current teammate

As for leadership, the EPL man was spoilt for choice.

"I've played with a few who are good leaders - Kevin Strootman, Jordan Henderson and Marc van Bommel were all above the rest but if I had to choose from the three of them, I'd probably go with Hendo.

He's constantly shouting, barking orders. It can be annoying but if you think about why he's doing it, it's only to help you as a person and the team. Think about it that way and you'll appreciate it, so we're really happy with the way he is."

As for goalscoring ability, there was only really one answer - another EPL legend in Frank Lampard, managing Chelsea.

"It should be Lampard. I don't know how many goals he scored but he's up there with the EPL's top scorers - 20 goals a season was easy for him. I have to go with him, a really good player, finisher and for a midfielder, I don't know another player who scores more than him."

36 - Frank Lampard was directly involved in 36 goals in 36 appearances in 2009-10 Premier League season (22 goals, 14 assists), the most ever by a midfielder in a season in the history of the Premier League. Astonishing. #OptaPLSeasons pic.twitter.com/wLLslFrYnR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 15, 2020

Liverpool were six points from claiming their first EPL title since 1990 when the COVID-19 pandemic suspended sport worldwide in March.