EPL star Harry Kane slams critics and offers staunch defence of Jose Mourinho

Harry Kane leapt to Jose Mourinho's support after scoring his first goal since the EPL return.

The Englishman will look to add to his tally of 12 EPL goals in the business end of the season.

EPL striker Harry Kane backed manager Jose Mourinho

Harry Kane scored his first EPL goal since returning from a hamstring injury he sustained earlier this year. The England captain's late strike handed Tottenham Hotspur a 2-0 victory against West Ham United, as the North London outfit returned to winning ways in the EPL.

In the build-up to the game, television pundit Paul Merson questioned Spurs manager Jose Mourinho's tactics and added that Kane looked unrecognizable in his system.

FULL-TIME: A West Ham own goal and @HKane's late strike sees us take all three points in the London derby!



⚪ #THFC 2-0 #WHUFC ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/HnMgYAc05O — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 23, 2020

"When Jose [Mourinho] took the job I worried for Harry Kane. You know, he played under [Mauricio] Pochettino and Tottenham sort of had a go. Wherever they went, there were goals, there were crosses, there were shots."

"He's going to be playing up front on his own and it's going to be hard work. In the end, he's trying to win 60-yard passes just to get involved in the game, and that's not Harry Kane."

EPL star leaps to Mourinho's defence

Mourinho was slammed by pundit and former EPL midfielder Paul Merson

However, speaking to BBC Sport in the wake of his side victory, Kane rubbished such claims and underlined his side's objectives for the rest of the season.

"I've got no problem with how the manager plays. He's here to win, we're here to win games... obviously this season, to get into the Champions League and next season to progress and try to win something."

"People, pundits have their opinions. In terms of how I feel, I feel really good. I'm positive, in really good shape and like I say, I can only do what I do and try not to listen to the noise outside."

Kane's EPL season has been derailed by injuries, as the Englishman's hamstring injury was expected to rule him out of the rest of the campaign. However, due to the unprecedented circumstances after the COVID-19 outbreak, the 27-year-old is back fully fit for the business end of the current campaign.

Mourinho praised the two-time EPL Golden Boot winner after his side's 2-0 victory against West Ham and added that Kane is a fundamental player for Spurs.

“I said before the game I wouldn’t be surprised if Harry scored. He’s fundamental for the team, so tonight was very good for Harry and even better for us."

With 45 points from 31 EPL outings so far, Spurs are five points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea, who also have a game in hand. Mourinho's side have fallen behind in the race for a top-four spot and it remains unlikely that they will take part in next season Champions League campaign.

Waited a long time for that! Perfect night to win and get back on the scoresheet. #COYS pic.twitter.com/TApxDf2vpL — Harry Kane (@HKane) June 23, 2020

However, with the likes of Harry Kane, Son-Heung Min and Dele Alli back to full fitness, the EPL side could string together a run of victories and make a late push for a European spot. With 12 EPL goals to his name so far this season, Kane's return represents a decent tally for someone who picked up a long-term injury.

The Englishman will have to be at his brilliant best and lead from the front if Spurs are to climb the EPL standings in the coming weeks.

