EPL star midfielder's Rolls-Royce seized by police

EPL and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba's Roll-Royce was seized by the police, reports the Sun.

The midfielder was driving his Wraith Black Bridge on the M56 when he was noticed by the police who stopped him near Manchester Airport.

EPL ace will have seven days to get his car back

The EPL ace will have seven days to get his car back. In the meant time, he will have to pay £150 as well as £20 for every day it is held. A source has confirmed that the 27-year old will have to change his number plate. He will have to provide proof of insurance as well as evidence that he owns the car in order to get it back.

As far as his profession is concerned, Pogba is expected to make his long-awaited return from injury in today's match against Tottenham Hotspur in the EPL. It is yet to be confirmed as to whether he will actually start the match. Manchester United fans, on the other hand, are eagerly looking forward to seeing the Frenchman pair up with new star signing Bruno Fernandes.

Just a reminder that Paul Pogba is the most complete midfielder in world football.



Have a good Thursday lads. pic.twitter.com/QenamhFZWM — Red Devil Bible (@RedDevilBible) June 11, 2020

Pogba's controversial spell at Manchester United looks set to continue. The midfielder, who returned to the club with much fanfare and cost the EPL giants £89.3 million in 2016, has had a topsy-turvy spell at the club. While he has been good for the Red Devils, many believe that he has failed to live up to the potential he had shown at Juventus. The World Cup winner has often been criticised for his lifestyle by many pundits.

The current season has been marred by injuries for Pogba. The EPL giants have had to make do without his services for much of the season. Amidst all this, links with Real Madrid, Paris Saint Germain and a return to Juventus continue.

The midfielder has been linked with a return to Juventus

Since his return to Manchester, Pogba has played 143 games in all competitions for the EPL club, scoring 31 goals and providing 31 assists. Many Manchester United fans believe that Pogba's spell at United has been affected by the fact that he is their only world-class outfield player.

Last season in the EPL , Pogba made 35 appearances for his club. He scored 13 goals and provided 9 assists, taking 3 shots per game, as well as providing 1.6 key passes per game. The French midfielder was one of United's most important attacking players, combining well with striker Romelu Lukaku and forwards Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial well. However for some time now it has been reported that Pogba has started to feel disillusioned at the club, with failure to make good transfers and win trophies being the major points of Pogba's dissatisfaction.

Adnan Januzaj is confident Paul Pogba will be a Manchester United player next seasonhttps://t.co/N14ocvaUQl — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 14, 2020

Due to the current pandemic situation it remains unlikely that any club would be willing to pay the £100+ plus fee that the EPL giants will demand. With his contract expiring next year, rumours suggest that Pogba would be happy to sign an extension with the club.