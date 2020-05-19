Manchester City and EPL defender Nicolas Otamendi answered fan Q&A questions (Picture: Sportskeeda)

Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi answered multiple fan questions as the English Premier League ( EPL ) shutdown continues.

Otamendi, 32, made 32 appearances across all competitions this term before March's suspension of play due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Argentina international had also featured in all of the Citizens' last five EPL matches after a period of inconsistency which saw Pep Guardiola rotate his centre-back options.

7 - Manchester City suffered their seventh defeat of the Premier League campaign, making 2019-20 the season in which Pep Guardiola has lost the most league games in his managerial career. Unfamiliar. #MNUMCI pic.twitter.com/Sz8N8deELo — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 8, 2020

Among the first questions asked was the most important: how is he keeping himself fit during these unprecedented times, isolated at home?

As taken from the club's YouTube channel, he said:

"Being careful with my meals, trying to eat as healthy as possible and spending as much time training in my gym as possible."

Given he plays for the EPL's defending champions and is among their highest-earners, it's unsurprising to know he has a home gym to utilise at his disposal.

With that being said, the shutdown and consequent no access to City's training ground facilities has impacted him like everyone else, so he's itching for things to return to a semblance of normality.

23 - Manchester City have conceded 23 Premier League goals in 19 games this season - as many as they conceded in the entirety of the 2018/19 campaign. Worrying. pic.twitter.com/rUu5Udmnj8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 27, 2019

On how he's keeping in contact with his teammates, he said:

"We text each other, hoping for this coronavirus situation to end soon so we can go back to training, enjoy football."

The two-time EPL champion keeps his medals and personal accolades at home in Argentina, so his latest EFL Cup medal - won after their 2-1 win over Aston Villa in February - will join his collection when he next returns to South America.

Otamendi poses for pictures with compatriot Sergio Aguero after their Carabao Cup victory in February

EPL defender Otamendi on films, TV shows and more

He said Man on Fire, an action-thriller starring Denzel Washington is his favourite film, while revealing that if he could be one of his teammates for a day, he'd pick David Silva - without explaining why.

Keeping in touch with his warrior-like attitude, Otamendi was also asked which character he would be, from any film or TV series. He chose Ragnar from Vikings, saying:

"He was a conqueror, a leader. He tried to help people as much as possible, so I'd try to be like him."

The EPL defender also revealed he's predominantly eating baked chicken, potatoes or salad at home as the foods of his choice, while his perfect day would involve a sunny day where he'd enjoy the company of family and friends over a "nice roast".

If he could teach one subject - besides physical education - Otamendi admitted he would "like to teach English," but judging by the fact he'd answered this Q&A in Spanish, it's clear that he doesn't know enough to confidently teach others. So instead, he'd choose music based on his love for all things music.

You can watch the sitdown interview in full here, complete with English subtitles: