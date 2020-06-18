EPL target Kai Havertz drops massive social media hint on his next destination

EPL giants Chelsea seem to be closing in on a deal for Bundesliga star Kai Havertz

EPL target Kai Havertz has dropped a major social hint as to where he could go next.

Havertz, one of the Bundesliga's best players this season, is a man in high demand. Multiple EPL clubs as well other major European clubs have expressed an interest in signing him.

The German midfielder has dropped a massive social media with regards to his next destination. Havertz has liked a comment on the Chelsea twitter page saying "Announce Havertz".

The 21-year old has been persistently linked with a move to the EPL giants over the past few weeks. Many media outlets are claiming that Chelsea are already in the process of preparing a £75 million bid for the Bayer Leverkusen star.

Chelsea are not the only EPL side interested in Havertz. Manchester United and Liverpool have expressed an interest in the midfielder as well. Apart from these clubs, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all contacted Bayer Leverkusen. It was reported previously that Los Blancos had a bid of £71 million rejected by the Bundesliga side.

EPL giants Chelsea have already agreed deals for two attacking players this window. Deals for Ajax playmaker Hakim Ziyech and RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner have been announced. Werner's transfer was announced today.

The Stamford Bridge outfit are not stopping there clearly. They are working on a deal for Havertz, while Brentford winger Said Benrahma has also been linked with a £15 million move. Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico and fellow EPL side Leicester City's Ben Chilwell have also been touted as left-back options.

The EPL club's interest is understandable. Havertz is one of the best young players in the world, and his performances for Peter Bosz's men have been phenomenal.

This season, he has operated as an attacking midfielder, a winger and as a striker, playing 40 games in all competitions. He has scored 16 goals and provided 9 assists.

The German international leads his side for key passes per game, with 2. He ranks 4th in the squad for shots per game with 2. He also manages 2 dribbles per game.

If reports are to be believed, Leverkusen will demand a fee of over £90 million from any EPL or other major European side for the signature of Havertz. With the German having 2 years left in his contract, there is no hurry on Leverkusen's part to depart with him. Coach Peter Bosz's system revolves around the young star.

Chelsea have spent a combined fee of £81 million for Werner and Ziyech. The EPL giants owner Roman Abramovich seems intent on buying more players after last summer's transfer ban.

Frank Lampard has no excuse for failing to perform up to the required standards set by the club if they manage to get all of his transfer targets. Many believe that the EPL club have already had a successful transfer window. The arrival of Havertz and a left-back would propel them into EPL contenders.