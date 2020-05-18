EPL: Timo Werner perfect for Liverpool, claims Lothar Matthaus

Timo Werner has been described as a typical Liverpool player by Lothar Matthaus

EPL (English Premier League) transfer target Timo Werner has been tipped to seal a move to Liverpool by legendary midfielder Lothar Matthaus.

Spoke to Lothar Matthäus about @TimoWerner among other things https://t.co/HZGznqW0X1 — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) May 18, 2020

Speaking to Norwegian journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft, Matthaus claimed that the EPL is tailor-made for a player like Werner.

"England is a good country; the Premier League is a good competition for him [Timo Werner]. he is a typical player for Liverpool, absolutely."

The EPL outfit currently boast the likes of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Roberto Firmino up front.

EPL giants Liverpool perfect for Werner

Timo Werner has been tipped to move to Liverpool this summer

Matthaus claimed that Werner would suit the runaway EPL leaders stylistically, drawing comparisons to the EPL side's destructive trio.

"He has good speed, goes straight to the goal just like the rest of the offensive players for Liverpool. [Sadio] Mane and [Mohamed] Salah have speed, and they always look for the shortest way to get to the box as fast as possible."

Manchester United and Chelsea are also interested in securing his services, but reports have suggested that Werner wants to make a move to follow EPL side Liverpool.

While Matthaus talked up Werner's chances, he admitted that his compatriot would have to fight for game-time if he were to move to the EPL club this summer.

"In Liverpool, he has to fight to secure a place in the first XI. It's very difficult because they have three world-class players in the offence. Maybe he should stay one more year at Leipzig and then make a move to the Premier League in 2021 or 2022."

"He seems a little bit sensible, and he wants to play the big games. In Liverpool, no one can give him that guarantee. For Leipzig, he will always play the big games - against Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich [in the Bundesliga] or a Champions League game."

The legendary German midfielder claimed that EPL sides would return for him in the future, even if he were to remain at RB Leipzig for a year or two. He also added that it is imperative for Werner to make a decision based on playing time, which might not be guaranteed if he moved to the Premier League.

"He cannot play the big games - the ones against Chelsea, Manchester City or the Champions League at Liverpool. It's not bad for him to stay at for one more year at Leipzig, learn and then he can go to Liverpool."

Werner has been in stunning form this season, with 27 goals and 12 assists in all competitions for Die Rotten Bullen. Liverpool are two wins away from securing the EPL title and will look to bolster their ranks in the summer, with Werner on top of their shopping list as things stand.

Listen @LFC: @lewy_official calls @TimoWerner one of the top five strikers in the world — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 15, 2020

Three EPL sides are set to go toe to toe to secure his services, but Werner's preference would be a move to Anfield. Having described the EPL leaders as the best club in world football and Jurgen Klopp as the best manager in the world, Werner has not hidden his admiration for the reigning European champions.

Only time will tell if Liverpool make a move for Timo Werner, but it looks increasingly likely that he will secure his dream move to Anfield this summer.