EPL transfer roundup: Man Utd in for Ndidi, Aubameyang’s future, City keen on Hakimi?

Meanwhile, EPL star Aubameyang has told Arsenal that the ball is in their court as far as his contract is concerned.

Leicester City star midfielder Wilfred Ndidi could be on his way to EPL giants Manchester United. Meanwhile, in other big news, Manchester City are interested in young full-back Achraf Hakimi.

We look at these and a few more EPL transfer rumours that have dominated the headlines in today's papers.

EPL giants interested in Leicester City midfielder

EPL star Wilfred Ndidi has been linked with a move to Manchester United

EPL giants Manchester United have shown an interest in Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi if reports are to be believed.

Ndidi is regarded as one of the best midfielders in the EPL. Such has been his form for the Foxes that big European clubs like Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain too have been linked with a move for the Nigerian midfielder.

Most tackles won by Premier League midfielders in the past five leagues:



15/16:

🇫🇷 N'Golo Kanté (175)



16/17:

🇸🇳 Idrissa Gueye (136)



17/18:

🇳🇬 Wilfred Ndidi (138)



18/19:

🇳🇬 Wilfred Ndidi (143)



19/20:

🇳🇬 Wilfred Ndidi (91)



Wilfred Ndidi has the tackle charts on lockdown. 🔒 pic.twitter.com/cRZFwbV102 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) June 8, 2020

Ndidi has amassed 130 appearances for the EPL side in all competitions since he joined the club back in January 2017. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solsksjaer is said to be a fan of Ndidi, and values what the defensive midfielder could add to his side.

EPL Champions Manchester City to move for Hakimi?

Achraf Hakimi in action for Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund's flying full-back Achraf Hakimi, on loan from Real Madrid, has been one of the most impressive players in the Bundesliga for the past couple of seasons now.

His agent had confirmed that a return to Real Madrid was likely at the end of the season, but that hasn't stopped the rumours from growing in recent days.

Having been linked with Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain over the past couple of weeks, it now looks like EPL defending champions Manchester City have identified him as a potential target.

City have had full-back problems for some time now. With Kyle Walker not getting any younger and Benjamin Mendy constantly injured, Hakimi could prove to be a welcome change.

The 21-year old Moroccan has 12 goals and 17 assists in 71 appearances for Dortmund. He can play in both full-back positions, and has often been utilized as a winger as well.

Aubameyang puts onus on Arsenal

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be on his way out

EPL club Arsenal's captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has stated that the ball is in Arsenal's court as far as his contract is concerned.

The 30-year old striker's contract expires next summer, which has seen him being linked with a move away from the Emirates stadium. The Gabonese has been one of Arsenal's best players this season.

In 97 appearances in all competitions, Aubameyang has scored 61 goals and provided 13 assists. He has been linked with a move to fellow EPL side Manchester United as well as Barcelona.

Arsenal would be reluctant to let him go for free, having signed him for a then club-record fee of £56 million in 2018.

Arsenal linked with Ligue 1 defender

Dayot Upamecano has been linked with a move to the EPL

EPL giants Arsenal have been linked with a move for Reims defender Axel Disasi. This move could happen if the Gunners fail to sign RB Leipzig centre back Dayot Upamecano.

Upamecano is regarded as a long-term Arsenal target. With this contract expiring next year, Arsenal see 21-year French defender as a feasible option.

Wolves have become the latest club to show an interest in Reims defender Axel Disasi and have made a £13.5m bid. (L’Equipe) pic.twitter.com/EpWpDYAhse — Transfer News Central (@TransferNewsCen) June 12, 2020

However, in case a move fails to materialise, the EPL side could make a move for Disasi. The 22-year old defender has been in good form for Reims this season. The club finished 5th in Ligue 1 this season. It is being rumoured that Reims would demand a fee of around £14 million for the centre back.