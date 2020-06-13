EPL winger Hudson-Odoi breaks silence on sexual assault charges

EPL star Callum Hudson-Odoi confirmed that he has been cleared of sexual assault charges.

Hudson-Odoi may feature for EPL giants Chelsea when they take on Aston Villa on June 21st.

EPL winger Callum Hudson-Odoi clarified his current situation on social media

EPL and Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has taken to social media to confirm that the police investigation into allegations made against him have been closed.

Earlier in May, the Metropolitan Police, along with the London Ambulance service assembled outside the EPL winger's house after hearing the reports of a woman being unwell. She had supposedly accused Hudson-Odoi of sexually assaulting her, following which the police had to take action by arresting the young Chelsea attacker.

The Police service statement read:

"When emergency services attended, a woman reported that she was raped. She was taken to hospital. A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of rape. He was released from custody and bailed to return on a date in mid-June. Enquiries continue."

Finally, after three weeks of silence, the EPL starlet has announced that he has been cleared of all charges. He said that the police received all the help from his side, while also adding that playing for an EPL giant such as Chelsea comes with huge responsibility.

EPL's Hudson-Odoi knew 'his name would be cleared'

EPL winger Hudson-Odoi was charged for sexual assault earlier in May

Having first fallen victim to the coronavirus, Hudson-Odoi's summer took another turn for the worse when sexual assault allegations were made against him. It must have further dampened his morale when EPL side Chelsea refused to comment on the situation.

Hudson-Odoi was expected to miss the initial stages of training ahead of the EPL resumption, but received permission later on to join the rest of his teammates. He took to Twitter to lift the lid on the allegations against him, stating:

"At a time where there are bigger things happening in the world right now, you may also be aware of serious allegations that were made against me. I have stayed silent and assisted the police fully throughout their enquiries, as I knew the day would soon when my name would be cleared."

Hudson-Odoi will feature for Chelsea when the EPL resumes

He also went on to thank those who have thoroughly supported him, adding:

"Following a full and thorough investigation, the police have now confirmed they will take no further action. I would like to use this platform to thank everyone who has stood by my side and supported me during this difficult period."

Footballers install the process of learning in their everyday life. They take every game as it comes, and reflect on what went right or wrong. But, through the hard work and parallel glamour that follows, there's a lot to be learnt off the pitch as well.

Hudson-Odoi said that besides learning in the EPL, he understood that playing for Chelsea comes with responsibility. He concluded:

"I have learned that being a footballer and playing for one of the best clubs in the world comes with great responsibility, and going forward I will try and use my platform as a Chelsea player to be the best role model that I can be."

Frank Lampard and EPL giants Chelsea return to action against Aston Villa on June 21.