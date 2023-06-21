Eric Abidal’s wife accuses Barcelona icon of ‘emotional blackmail’ and ‘repeated suicide threats’ - Reports

According to L'Equipe, Eric Abidal's wife Hayet has accused the former Barcelona star of emotional blackmail and repeated suicide threats. She also filed for divorce against his partner recently.

Hayet has now posted a series of Instagram stories, claiming that Abidal, who used to play as a left-back for France and Barcelona, was emotionally blackmailing her. Hayet reportedly wrote on social media that Abidal refused to take medicines before undergoing a liver transplant procedure back in 2012.

Eric Abidal's relationship with his wife is also in hot water after reports about the former player's affair with Paris Saint-Germain star, Kheira Hamraoui, surfaced.

Eric Abidal's wife recently filed for divorce against him

Eric Abidal's wife, Hayet, recently took to social media and asked the Barcelona legend for a divorce. In a lengthy post on her social media, she wrote:

"My patience has limits... I have tried to protect to our children, but you have decided otherwise, abusing my kindness. If this is your choice, wait because war is declared."

She added:

"From now on, I will dedicate my next posts to narrating the hell that you have put me through in the last 10 years and, above all, the last two after my irrevocable request for divorce after your infidelity that came in handy despite the shame. How I feel about this whole thing. Let's go there....”

Hayet continued:

"Since our lawyers have not been able to make you see reason, I will do it publicly: Eric, sign the divorce papers, thank you. Let this divorce be a page that has already been turned so that you can fully live your life with your new wife, continuing with your express marriage, out of respect for me and our children. Even in separation, dignity must be present."

She further wrote:

“Wanting the good of your children and having peace of mind is not belittling yourself. ... It is restoring the truth and maintaining dignity. The children are aware of my approach and understand me because the situation is difficult for them too."

She concluded:

"Don't worry too much about them; they know that I fight for them and that all this is for the simple purpose of living in peace and happiness for everyone. No child deserves to have a mother exhausted by psychological abuse. I've been fighting for more than a year not to sink into depression with all the things that are happening and that you don't know . I sink ... and expressing myself through social networks was my ultimatum in my anguish."

The message came after reports about Abidal dating PSG star, Kheira Hamraoui, appeared in public.

Eric Abidal also got into hot water after Hamraoui was reportedly attacked by two masked men on November 4, 2022. However, the police dismissed any links about the attack and Abidal dating her.

