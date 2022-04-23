Eric Bailly gives cheeky response to fan urging Manchester United to play him ahead of Harry Maguire against Arsenal

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly replied to a fan on Instagram who wanted to see the Ivorian start alongside Raphael Varane against Arsenal on Saturday. The Red Devils travel to the Emirates Stadium for the crucial Premier League tie.

United stuck with a three-man backline of Harry Maguire, Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof against fierce rivals Liverpool on Tuesday, 19 April. They produced a hapless display and ended up conceding four goals without reply.

Club captain Harry Maguire has become a consistently criticized figure at Old Trafford this season. Most fans have called for him to be dropped and for Bailly to be played more often. He has made just seven appearances this season in all competitions.

A fan commented on a recent post on United's official Instagram page to start Bailly and Varane against Arsenal. The Ivory Coast defender replied to the fan with a laughing emoji alongside the word “Please.”

While the reply might as well be a plea from Bailly to simply see himself start, it would not be surprising if it was also meant as a dig to Maguire.

Erik ten Hag will look to start sorting out Manchester United, starting with transfers in the summer

Manchester United have a range of problems that need solving under their new manager Erik Ten Hag. The Dutchman is expected to bring in a plethora of new players, with a range of senior stars expected to leave this summer.

While Maguire has been highly criticized, he is not the only one at blame at Manchester United this season. Almost every other player has failed to rise to the occasion. Moreover, the club's transfer policy in recent years and non-complementary playing styles have all contributed to the club’s downfall.

The midfield has been begging for a central defensive midfielder for years, yet it wasn't addressed last summer. The entire squad seems to have disintegrated since the start of the season. David De Gea is arguably the only bright spot apart from the legend that is Cristiano Ronaldo. While there is a lot of work to be done, the coming time is expected to be exciting for fans.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Harry Maguire has committed the most errors leading to an opposition shot on goal of all outfielders since the start of last season in the Premier League



Ten Hag will be intent on bringing about a tactical transformation which is bound to result in improvement both in the short and the long term. Of course, fans will still be wondering whether the current ownership can finally bring about a change in fortunes.

