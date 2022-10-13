Eric Bailly names 2 Manchester United stars who 'blew him away' at Old Trafford

Olympique Marseille defender Eric Bailly recently named Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as two Manchester United players who left him in awe.

Bailly joined United back in 2016 from Villarreal and played six seasons for the club before making a loan move to Marseille this summer.

While he played alongside the likes of Wayne Rooney, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Cristiano Ronaldo, it was Rashford and Martial who impressed him the most.

The Ivorian defender recently spoke to L'Equipe (via manchestereveningnews.co.uk) and said:

"I knew a lot of great players in Manchester. But if I have to talk about everyone who impressed me, we're never going to finish this interview! There was incredible talent, both old and young. Someone like Marcus Rashford really blew me away. Anthony Martial too."

Bailly also spoke about his current teammate in Marseille, Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean had a difficult time at Old Trafford after joining from Arsenal. In 45 games for the Red Devils, he scored five goals and provided nine assists.

However, Bailly was happy to see Sanchez in Marseille as he added:

"Alexis is passionate, he has the grinta (grit), the energy he gives to the people around him, This is what he is demonstrating again here at OM [Marseille]. He too had a difficult time in Manchester. I'm glad to find him here.

"On the field, when you see him, it makes you want to go all out, his way of pressing, his grit, his rage, when you're behind it motivates you."

Sanchez has shone for the Ligue 1 side so far this season, scoring five goals in ten games. Bailly, who played 113 games for Manchester United, has made six appearances for his new club this campaign.

Erik ten Hag shares injury update for Manchester United stars

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United are set to take on Omonia Nicosia at home in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. Ahead of the game, Erik ten Hag provided injury updates on stars like Donny van de Beek and Harry Maguire, saying (via manutd.com):

“Harry [Maguire] is out, yeah. The longer term ones. Donny van de Beek, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, they are not in the squad.”

United currently have six points from their first three Europa league games of the season so far.

