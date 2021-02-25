Eric Bailly picks Real Madrid star over Messi and Ronaldo as the greatest player in history 

Manchester United have been linked with Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos and Eric Bailly has come out to state that the Spain international is an inspiration to him.

Speaking on Guillem Balague's YouTube Channel, Bailly was asked to weigh in on the 'greatest of all time' debate and gave a unique answer.

"My greatest inspiration has always been Ramos. I've admired him for a long time, because of what he does in football and how he keeps going at a high level," said Bailly.

“For me, he's one of the best players in the history of football. Everyone has an opinion, but he is one of the best, the perfect reference point for me. If you ask me, Messi or Ronaldo, I’d say Ramos," Bailly added.

The GOAT debate in recent years has usually revolved around Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, with both players redefining their era. Ronaldo's transfer to Real Madrid from Manchester United in 2009 brought him in direct rivalry with Messi and fueled the debate.

However, Bailly has overlooked the two icons and stated his preference for Sergio Ramos, which might not come as a surprise, given that both men operate in the same role. There is also the not-so-small matter of Ramos' future, with Manchester United among the clubs strongly linked with the 34-year-old.

The former Sevilla man - currently sidelined with an injury - will be out of contract at Real Madrid this summer. He could leave the Bernabeu for free after 16 years of meritorious service unless both parties agree to a deal.

Is a move to Manchester United from Real Madrid ideal for Sergio Ramos?

Manchester United don't have enough experienced players.

Manchester United expressed a strong interest in Ramos earlier in his career before the World Cup winner decided to extend his contract with Real Madrid.

With less than four months left on his current deal, time is running out for all parties to agree to fresh terms. By all indications, the Real Madrid captain could be on his way out of the Spanish capital and the focus has turned to his next destination.

Despite that the fact that he will turn 35 next month, Sergio Ramos is still a world-class performer, who has the requisite know-how of performing at the highest level.

Ramos' experience will come in handy in a Manchester United squad that is currently full of young players, who lack the experience of playing on the biggest stages. The prospect of playing in the Premier League could appeal to the Real Madrid captain.