Eric Garcia to snub Manchester City contract extension to secure dream Barcelona move

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia will continue to reject the club's attempts to convince him into signing a new deal at the club as he pursues a Barcelona move, according to reports.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed earlier this year that Garcia does not want to extend his contract with the Cityzens, which expires next summer. It is reported that Garcia has his heart set on a move back to Barcelona.

Barcelona were reportedly keen on a move for the Spaniard during the summer transfer window and bid £13.6 million for the defender, which was turned down by Manchester City. The Premier League outfit were reportedly looking for more than £30 million for the defender.

García is a product of La Masia and joined Manchester City in 2017. During his first season at City, he captained the under 18s and played for the under 19s in the UEFA Youth League.

Garcia was called up to the first team during their 2018 pre-season in the United States. He made his debut for Manchester City in the EFL Cup quarter-final against Leicester City in December of 2018. The Spaniard had his breakthrough campaign for the Cityzens last season.

Garcia became a key player for Guardiola after Aymeric Laporte suffered a serious knee injury. With Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones going through a massive dip in form, the Manchester City manager was forced to call upon the services of Garcia.

Eric Garcia 'will reject all attempts from Manchester City to convince him to stay' https://t.co/oAbbDrzygG — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) October 25, 2020

Manchester City v Lyon - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final

According to The Sun, Garcia still has a return to Barcelona on his mind and will reject any attempts from Manchester City regarding a contract extension.

That would allow Barcelona to sign the Spanish international defender on a free transfer next summer despite the 19-year-old being one of the key members of Manchester City's squad.

When speaking in an interview in September, Garcia confirmed that he has no intention of remaining at Manchester City but will remain committed to Guardiola's side this term.

"It is true, I have told the club I do not intend to extend my contract beyond 2021. I am focused on next season with City."

Ronald Koeman has reportedly urged the Barcelona board to seal a move for Manchester City defender Eric Garcia.



Latest football gossip 👉 https://t.co/IqXQa9IpOv #bbcfootball #Barca #ManCity pic.twitter.com/7fhpW1qpCZ — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) October 18, 2020

Manchester City signed two top-quality center-backs this summer in Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake. Guardiola is, however, keen to retain the services of Garcia, as he sees the Spaniard as the future of Manchester City.